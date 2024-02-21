Mass. contractor exposes workers to fatal falls, fined over $306K in OSHA fines

A Massachusetts contractor with a history of fall-related safety violations is facing thousands of dollars in fines after exposing workers to potentially fatal falls.

Brothers Construction Services Inc. which also operates as Brothers Construction and Roofing and Brothers Roofing is facing $306,229 in fines after an OSHA investigation, the U.S. Department of Labor said.

OSHA opened an investigation into a Framingham-based construction company at a Lexington Avenue worksite on August. 17, 2023, after “a complaint that workers on the roof of a residential property were not using fall protection,” the U.S. Department of Labor said.

Inspectors observed multiple OSHA violations specifically that Brothers Construction Services Inc. did not:

Provide fall protection for employees exposed to a 20-foot fall hazard.

Train employees about fall hazards.

Ensure ladders were extended at least 3 feet above the upper landing surface for stability and employees did not carry loads while using ladders.

Ensure a ladder jack scaffold that lacked fall protection was erected by a competent person and the ladders supporting the scaffold were properly angled and secured.

Have a competent person conduct frequent and regular inspections of the job site to identify and correct hazards.

Provide employees with hard hats and eye protection.

Provide inspectors with OSHA 300 illness and injury logs within four business hours.

“At this worksite, OSHA inspectors observed eight workers exposed to falls of up to 20 feet due to lack of fall protection, employee training, an improperly erected scaffold, and failure to have a competent person inspect the job site to identify and correct hazards,” said OSHA area director James Mulligan. “Brothers Construction Services Inc.’s violations left its workers one slip, trip, or misstep away from a potentially fatal incident,” Mulligan added

OSHA cited Brothers Construction Services Inc. for eight willful, repeat, serious and other-than-serious violations, that resulted in $306,229 in fines.

“Falls remain the number one killer in construction work, year in and year out. Yet, this employer and too many others repeatedly fail to provide and ensure basic, commonsense, and legally required safeguards for their employees,” said Mulligan.

Since 2011 Brothers Construction has been cited for similar hazards in worksites in Acton, Arlington, Dedham, Framingham, Holliston, Middleboro, Wareham and Woburn, Massachusetts, and Windham, New Hampshire.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, Brothers Constructions has 15 days from the receipt of its citation to “comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.”

The full citations issued to Brothers Construction Services can be found here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW