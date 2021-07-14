Mass. doctor facing drunken driving charge in Salem crash that injured 5-year-old girl

Jul. 14—A doctor affiliated with a Massachusetts hospital faces drunken driving and other felony charges after he crashed his SUV into a Salem home on Saturday, seriously injuring a young girl inside, police said.

Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault, victim under 13 with serious bodily injury; aggravated driving while intoxicated, with serious bodily injury; and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, police said in a release.

Dowd will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.

Dowd is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Orthopaedics Northeast LLC in North Andover, Mass., and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., and Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass.

A spokesman confirmed Dowd's affiliation with Lawrence General Hospital on Wednesday.

"Our heart goes out to the injured young girl and her family as all of us are keeping them top of mind during her recovery," Lawrence General Hospital said in a statement. "LGH is aware of the arrest and criminal charges issued on July 13, against a provider whose affiliations include LGH. We are following hospital policy surrounding the situation and the provider will not be practicing at LGH while we investigate this personnel matter. In accordance with procedure, no further information is being released at this time."

According to Salem police, around 2 p.m. Saturday a 2019 Acura RDX left the road and hit multiple bushes and trees before crashing into the home on Silver Brook Road.

The driver, identified by police as Dowd, was the lone occupant of the SUV at the time of the crash. He was trapped inside the vehicle before emergency responders pulled him out through the windshield, police said a news release.

Dowd was transported to Lawrence General Hospital. He was treated and released.

The girl — identified by family members as Giuliana Tutrone, 5 — was flown to a Boston hospital to undergo emergency surgery after being brought by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. Salem police said Monday the child was in stable condition following the surgery. A family member said in a social media post Wednesday she is now home and recovering from her injuries.

Salem police say a preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Officials are awaiting results of several forensic examinations, and a final report from the Salem police department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team is pending.