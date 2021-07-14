Mass. doctor facing drunken driving charge in Salem crash that injured 5-year-old girl

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·2 min read

Jul. 14—A doctor affiliated with a Massachusetts hospital faces drunken driving and other felony charges after he crashed his SUV into a Salem home on Saturday, seriously injuring a young girl inside, police said.

Scott Dowd, 37, of Salem, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree assault, victim under 13 with serious bodily injury; aggravated driving while intoxicated, with serious bodily injury; and three counts of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, police said in a release.

Dowd will be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.

Dowd is a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at Orthopaedics Northeast LLC in North Andover, Mass., and is affiliated with Lawrence General Hospital in Lawrence, Mass., and Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Mass.

A spokesman confirmed Dowd's affiliation with Lawrence General Hospital on Wednesday.

"Our heart goes out to the injured young girl and her family as all of us are keeping them top of mind during her recovery," Lawrence General Hospital said in a statement. "LGH is aware of the arrest and criminal charges issued on July 13, against a provider whose affiliations include LGH. We are following hospital policy surrounding the situation and the provider will not be practicing at LGH while we investigate this personnel matter. In accordance with procedure, no further information is being released at this time."

According to Salem police, around 2 p.m. Saturday a 2019 Acura RDX left the road and hit multiple bushes and trees before crashing into the home on Silver Brook Road.

The driver, identified by police as Dowd, was the lone occupant of the SUV at the time of the crash. He was trapped inside the vehicle before emergency responders pulled him out through the windshield, police said a news release.

Dowd was transported to Lawrence General Hospital. He was treated and released.

The girl — identified by family members as Giuliana Tutrone, 5 — was flown to a Boston hospital to undergo emergency surgery after being brought by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital. Salem police said Monday the child was in stable condition following the surgery. A family member said in a social media post Wednesday she is now home and recovering from her injuries.

Salem police say a preliminary investigation shows speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Officials are awaiting results of several forensic examinations, and a final report from the Salem police department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction team is pending.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Marriott CEO: Leisure travel is roaring back

    Marriott CEO Anthony Capuano chats with Yahoo Finance Live about the future of the hotel industry after the pandemic.

  • Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera

    A white woman caught on camera attacking a Black woman in Victoria’s Secret store had a full meltdown after realizing […] The post Victoria’s Secret ‘Karen’ attacks Black woman, has meltdown after she’s caught on camera appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 'Tiger King' Joe Exotic's prison sentence was just vacated by a federal appeals court

    Joe Exotic's convictions in the murder-for-hire plot were upheld, and he's expected to be resentenced at a later date.

  • Sentencing Delayed in Mollie Tibbetts Case After Bombshell New Info Emerges

    Reuters/Iowa Department of Criminal InvestigationsA man scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday to life in prison without parole for killing college student Mollie Tibbetts got a last-minute reprieve on Wednesday in light of bombshell new information pointing to other potential suspects.In May, a jury convicted Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, an Iowa dairy farm worker, of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa. Today, Judge Joel Yates ordere

  • Former Seahawks, 49ers CB Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of 'burglary domestic violence'

    Sherman, 33, is being held without bail until he appears in front of a judge on Thursday.

  • 64-year-old man thwarts attack at Fort Worth store by spraying gasoline on suspect

    Fort Worth police say the public helped identify four people accused of spraying the victim with an unknown chemical and trying to rob him.

  • He was 86 and easygoing — until he shot his boss dead after 31 years on job

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Billy Combass and Felix Cabrera worked a combined 78 years for sugarcane farmers in Florida. Neither had plans to stop — until gunfire changed everything. Cabrera, 86, is charged with first-degree murder in the June 4 death of Combass, 67, at the Belle Glade headquarters of Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida. Cabrera quickly confessed to what the organization ...

  • 8 fully vaccinated healthcare workers who went to a Vegas pool party got COVID-19 with mild symptoms - and at least 7 caught the Delta variant, a report said

    The healthcare workers had symptoms similar to allergies or a cold and chose to get tested, a hospital CEO told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

  • Two Men Who Lured Real Estate Agent To Fake Showing And Killed Her Get Life In Prison

    Two men have been handed life sentences without the possibility of parole for their role in the kidnapping and murder of a real estate agent. Last June, a Minneapolis jury found Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, guilty of the murder of Monique Baugh, 28, according to Minneapolis’s Fox 9. “I didn’t think I’d be convicted of this,” Davis said in court last Monday, according to Fox 9. “If y’all watching the same show as me, didn’t prove me wrong.” On New Year’s Eve of 2019, the men lured Baugh

  • Annapolis police make arrest in killing of Michelle Cummings

    Annapolis police on Wednesday announced an arrest in the homicide of Michelle Cummings, who was struck and killed by stray bullets from a nearby shooting. Angelo Harrod, 29, of Annapolis, was arrested on June 29 on an outstanding warrant. Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson said Harrod was wanted on a warrant after cutting off an ankle device while on home detention on unrelated charges.

  • Father Used Duct Tape To Restrain Sex Offender He Found Inside Daughter’s Bedroom

    A California father caught a convicted sex offender in his child’s bedroom last week then tackled and restrained him with duct tape until authorities arrived, according to police. Daniel Diaz, 39, is facing child endangerment, peeping, and prowling charges after he broke into a family’s home in Stanislaus County. Authorities said a California homeowner spotted Diaz prowling outside his home around 5 a.m. on July 6. Shortly thereafter, Diaz allegedly forced himself inside the home and the bedroom

  • Mask shaming ignores COVID-19 fears of immunocompromised people

    When Peter Morley, who has an autoimmune disease, was out and about on the streets of New York City for Pride Month celebrations in June, he wore a mask -- as well as a matching outfit with his best friend, Charlie. Morley has lupus, a disease caused when the immune system attacks its own organs or tissues. Immunocompromised people are more likely to become severely ill or die from COVID-19 than their non-immunocompromised counterparts, several studies show, and many immunocompromised people may still be adhering to mask and social distancing precautions as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus threatens reopening efforts in states across the country.

  • Sheriff: Man kills one at gas station, is slain in shootout

    A man filling up his car at a Wisconsin gas station was shot and killed by another man on Tuesday, with the suspect fleeing the scene and dying soon after in a shootout with an undercover sheriff's investigator. Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said the initial shooting happened about 7:30 a.m. at the Pilot Travel Center in the village of Caledonia. Schmaling said a 32-year-old man approached and “viciously executed” a 22-year-old man putting gas in his car.

  • A Texas mom was killed as she took her son to Naval Academy. Now there’s an arrest

    A suspect was arrested in the death of a Texas mom killed while taking her son to the Naval Academy, police say.

  • How your driving might reveal early signs of Alzheimer's

    Research shows how small changes in the way you drive could expose preclinical signs of disease.

  • Police used sonic blast to end 'Rise of Moors' standoff

    More than a week after a tense standoff on Interstate 95, officials released more information about how the incident with a group called Rise of the Moors was resolved peacefully. SWAT teams used a sonic device called a Long Range Acoustic Device to disable the defendants to end the Wakefield standoff.

  • Weapons Cache Found By Housekeeper At Hotel Overlooking Coors Field During MLB All-Star Week

    A Denver maid found a stash of multiple guns and ammunition in a hotel room near the site of the upcoming MLB All-Star game Four people were arrested after a housekeeper found more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, body armor, and 16 firearms at Maven Hotel near Coors Field, according to Denver police. The upscale hotel is footsteps from the pro baseball stadium, which is hosting the Midsummer Classic this week. Initially, police, who feared the bust was connected to a possible mass shooting at C

  • Police officer charged with murder after stepson's body is found in crawlspace

    Eric Banks Jr., 34, was arrested on charges of first- and second-degree murder as well as child abuse resulting in death.

  • A bowl of porridge a day keeps the midlife spread away: here are the other foods that do the same

    Eating porridge in later life can help you avoid the dreaded middle-aged spread, according to a new study. Researchers from Tufts University in Boston monitored 3,000 people in their mid-50s and found that those who ate three servings of wholegrains a day had waist sizes two inches less than those who didn't consume the same amount, as well as lower blood pressure and lower blood sugar levels. The US researchers believe the wholegrains found in oats, as well as brown bread and brown rice, are th

  • NYPD hunting for suspect seen on video hurling cinder block at man's head

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for three suspects, one of whom was seen on video hurling a cinder block at a man's head last week.