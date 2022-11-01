Mass drive-by shooting on Chicago street corner leaves up to 14 wounded

As many as 14 people – including three children – were wounded in a mass drive-by shooting Monday night on Chicago's West Side, CBS Chicago's Dana Kozlov reports.

Police Supt. David Brown said it was over in about three seconds.

A gunman or gunmen apparently fired randomly into a crowd gathered on a street corner, Brown said.

Victims' conditions ranged from non-life-threatening to critical, he said, adding that one person was also struck by a car.

A 3-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 13-year-old were among those shot, Brown noted. The others were adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s.

Victims were taken to several hospitals.

Police were searching for the gunman or gunmen but didn't know anything about a motive. There's no history of conflicts on the corner where the shooting happened, Brown said.

Some of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras, and detectives hope the victims will provide more information, Brown said.

At least two shooters were seen firing from the car in the video, he said.

Police are investigating why the crowd was gathered. Brown said it was likely for more than one reason. Among them: a vigil and balloon release for someone who had recently died of natural causes, according to Alderman Jason Ervin.

"It's heartbreaking that people go out to memorialize someone and then become victims," Ervin said.

One witness told CBS Chicago about four people who appeared to have been the most seriously injured, including a little girl he said had been shot in the left leg and a man who appeared to have been shot in the head.

The witness said he saw a car speeding away from the scene.

