'Mass Effect Legendary Edition' comparison trailer shows off the upgrades

With just about a month left to go before the Mass Effect Legendary Edition unleashes a reworked version of the action RPG trilogy on PCs and consoles, Bioware has a new trailer that gives a better look at the visual upgrades in store.

If you want to know even more about what's changed, check out the accompanying blog post, where developers go into detail about the textures, lighting, shaders and visual effects that are present in the new version, but watching the trailer in 4K tells you everything you need to know. This is Mass Effect the way we remember it, just better looking.

Pre-rendered cutscenes have been remastered in 4K, and engine features that didn't exist until Mass Effect 3 are now present in the earlier titles. There's no detail here on the "targeted enhancements" we can expect on new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles, but otherwise it's an intriguing look at what's to come. The Legendary Edition is scheduled for release on May 14th.