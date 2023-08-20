Mass. father dies while trying to rescue mother and child in NH river, state police say

A Massachusetts father has died while trying to rescue a mother and child from a fast-moving current in the Swift River in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, state police said.

At 12:33 p.m., state police received a call regarding a possible drowning in the Swift River in Albany.

A preliminary investigation found that a family from Massachusetts was on the Passaconaway roadside of the Swift River, east of the Albany covered bridge, state police said.

“The mother and child became stuck in an area with fast moving water,” state police said in a statement on Facebook. “The father attempted to rescue them and ultimately became caught in the current himself. The mother and child got to shore, and bystanders helped bring the victim to the shoreline where CPR was performed.”

The father was later pronounced dead, state police said.

Responding agencies included New Hampshire State Police, New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement, U.S. Forest Service Rangers, and the Conway Fire Department.

An investigation into the man’s death is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional details is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Lt. Crystal McLain at (603) 227-2113 or Crystal.H.McLain@dos.nh.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

