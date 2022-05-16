Mass. father, son sentenced to prison for roles in large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy

A father and son from Springfield were sentenced to 12 years in prison for their roles in a wide-ranging drug trafficking organization that reached across four states and Mexico.

Isaac Cardona, 34, and Rafael Cardona Sr., 61, also received five years of supervised release. They were convicted in October of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and 1 kilogram of heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Isaac Cardona was also convicted of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Federal prosecutors say the Cardonas, along with their co-defendant David Cruz, trafficked cocaine and heroin from Mexico, through California, to the Springfield area and into New England. Isaac Cardona owed Cruz money for cocaine, and in order to pay down that debt, the Cardonas and others conspired to import at least 1 kilogram of heroin from sources in Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney.

The drugs turned out to be pure fentanyl and were seized by law enforcement in California.

Federal prosecutors say in August 2016, Cardona drove to San Diego with cash to pay for the drugs. Cruz later traveled to San Diego, retrieved the car and cash, and used the cash to buy what he thought was a kilogram of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney.

Cruz previously plead guilty to drug and weapons charges. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 13.

