Mass flight cancellations at MIA leave passengers stranded with no hotel or rental car access

Thousands of desperate passengers on Sunday were left stranded at Miami International Airport after their flights were canceled because of inclement weather, airport officials confirmed.

The mass cancellations led to scores of furious fliers having no access to hotel or rental car accommodations due to a lack of vacancies and flights being available until days from now, passengers say, noting that social distancing is “impossible.”

“Stuck in the Miami Airport & all flights are canceled in the whole state,” Lauren Chamblin posted on Twitter. “All flights, buses, rental cars, etc are booked until Wednesday to get back to Atlanta. Been waiting in the line to re-book for 3 hours in a line with 2K+ others.”

Echoed another passenger, Stephen Daniel: “Delta delayed our flight several times until they finally canceled and have no flights until Wednesday out of [MIA].”

Gregory Chin, MIA’s spokesperson, confirmed that 142 flights were canceled and 70 were delayed due to severe thunderstorms in Central and South Florida since noon Sunday. The airlines affected include American Airlines, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest and United.

Chin would not comment on the airport’s plan to enforce social distancing.

Delta and Southwest Airlines told the Herald flights won’t be back up and running until at least Monday or Tuesday. Though both airlines noted there still may not be any available flights in the upcoming days.

“My wife and I have to take off work since we have to drive 10+ hours from #Miami to #NC because no flights can be guaranteed until Wednesday!” one passenger wrote.

Southwest spokesperson Alyssa Foster told the Herald that the airline is “not accommodating hotels or car rentals, but is working on getting passengers back on the first available flight.”

Delta spokesperson, Crystal Drake, said she was still unclear on whether the airline would be helping with accommodation. American Airlines would not comment on its accommodation plan but said they are “working to have them on their way as soon as possible.”

“Calling in an SOS to help at Miami International Airport,” posted passenger Todd Gibbs on Twitter. “Flights diverted and canceled due to inclement weather. Unacceptable customer service helping people understand where their bags are. Some travelers at baggage claim for 10+ hours. No communication from AA.”

Other passengers tried to find some humor in the situation.

“Every flight out of Miami right now is delayed or canceled and therefore everyone in the airport is stress eating McDonald’s,” wrote Dan Koday on Twitter.

On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Miami-Dade, Broward, Collier and Mainland Monroe Counties.

Federal forecasters in Miami noted that “hail and a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.” Heavy rain will also raise the potential for waterspouts and localized urban flooding in several regions of South Florida.