Mass food distribution scheduled in Preble County this week

The Foodbank will be hosting a mass food distribution this week.

It will take place inside the Toney Building at the Preble County Fairgrounds tomorrow, the Dayton Foodbank announced.

“The Preble County Mass Food Distribution is an annual event where our Foodbank team and CareSource partners distribute fresh food directly to those who lack food security,” said Michelle Riley, CEO of The Foodbank.

She said the food bank is seeing households more often.

“Inflation is really impacting household food budgets, and individuals are needing emergency food assistance for longer periods of time,” Riley stated.

The Foodbank will be giving away free food from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. tomorrow on South Franklin Street in Eaton.

They are asking no one to arrive before 9 a.m.