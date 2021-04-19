Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

  • In this photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management, researchers prepare fossils to be airlifted from the Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to the Paria River District paleontology lab in Kanab, Utah, on Sept. 4, 2018. Ferocious tyrannosaur dinosaurs may not have been solitary predators as long envisioned, but more like social carnivores such as wolves, new research unveiled Monday, April 19, 2021, found. (Dr. Alan Titus/Bureau of Land Management via AP)
  • This photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management shows a "Hollywood" dinosaur specimen that was discovered approximately two miles north of the Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in Utah on Feb. 26, 2019. Ferocious tyrannosaur dinosaurs may not have been solitary predators as long envisioned, but more like social carnivores such as wolves, new research unveiled Monday, April 19, 2021, found. (Dr. Alan Titus/Bureau of Land Management via AP)
1 / 2

US-Tyrannosaurs-Social-Predators

In this photo provided by the Bureau of Land Management, researchers prepare fossils to be airlifted from the Rainbows and Unicorns Quarry on Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument to the Paria River District paleontology lab in Kanab, Utah, on Sept. 4, 2018. Ferocious tyrannosaur dinosaurs may not have been solitary predators as long envisioned, but more like social carnivores such as wolves, new research unveiled Monday, April 19, 2021, found. (Dr. Alan Titus/Bureau of Land Management via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SOPHIA EPPOLITO
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ferocious tyrannosaur dinosaurs may not have been solitary predators as long envisioned, but more like social carnivores such as wolves, new research unveiled Monday found.

Paleontologists developed the theory while studying a mass tyrannosaur death site found seven years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, one of two monuments that the Biden administration is considering restoring to their full size after former President Donald Trump shrunk them.

Using geochemical analysis of the bones and rock, a team of researchers with the University of Arkansas determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same place and were not the result of fossils washing in from multiple areas.

The new Utah site is the third mass tyrannosaur grave site that’s been discovered in North America — bolstering a theory first developed 20 years ago that they lived in packs. However, more research needs to be done to make that argument, said Kristi Curry Rogers, a biology professor at Macalester College who wasn’t involved in the research but reviewed the finding Monday.

“It is a little tougher to be so sure that these data mean that these tyrannosaurs lived together in the good times,” Rogers said. “It’s possible that these animals may have lived in the same vicinity as one another without traveling together in a social group, and just came together around dwindling resources as times got tougher.”

In 2014, Bureau of Land Management paleontologist Alan Titus discovered the site, which was later named the Rainbows and Unicorns quarry because of the vast array of fossils contained inside. Excavation has been ongoing since the site's discovery because of the size of the area and volume of bones.

“I consider this a once-in-a-lifetime discovery for myself,” Titus told reporters during a virtual news conference. “I probably won’t find another site this exciting and scientifically significant during my career.”

The social tyrannosaurs theory began over 20 years ago when more than a dozen tyrannosaurs were found at a site in Alberta, Canada. Another mass death site in Montana again raised the possibility of social tyrannosaurs. Many scientists questioned the theory, arguing that the dinosaurs didn't have the brainpower to engage in sophisticated social interaction, Titus said.

“Going that next step to understand behavior and how animals behave requires really amazing evidence,” Joseph Sertich, curator of dinosaurs at the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, said at the news conference. “I think that this site, the spectacular collection of tyrannosaurs but also the other assembled pieces of evidence ... pushes us to the point where we can show some evidence for behavior.”

In addition to the tyrannosaurs, researchers have also found seven species of turtles, multiple fish and ray species, two other kinds of dinosaurs and a nearly complete skeleton of a juvenile Deinosuchus alligator. These other animals do not appear to have all died together.

Paleontology groups have been among those pushing the federal government to restore the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante to their original sizes to protect the region’s rich paleontological and archaeological record.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited southern Utah earlier this month as she prepared to submit recommendations on whether to reverse Trump’s decision to downsize the monuments. Titus said he showed Haaland some of the fossils at his lab during her visit and said she “appreciated getting to see the material.”

“The (Bureau of Land Management) is protecting these fossils as national treasures.” Titus said. “They’re part of the story of how North America came to be and how ultimately we came to be.”

___

Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • New Jersey Police Disarmed a Homemade UFO Detector

    Better luck next time, alien hunters.

  • Footprint of cat-sized stegosaur from 100 million years ago is found in China

    The single footprint in China is the smallest of its kind ever found, University of Queensland researchers said.

  • Scientists in Chile discover remains of plant-eating dinosaur amid world´s driest desert

    Scientists in Chile's parched Atacama desert, the world's driest, have discovered the remains of a previously unknown species of dinosaur that millions of years ago lived among lush greenery in what is now a moonscape of rock and sand. A team led by Chilean geologist Carlos Arévalo unearthed the remains of Arackar licanantay, which means "Atacama bones" in the Kunza language, 75 kilometers south of the desert city ​​of Copiapó. The so-called titanosaur had a small head and long neck and tail, as well as an unusually flat back compared with others like it.

  • NASA scores Wright Brothers moment with first helicopter flight on Mars

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -NASA's miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity performed a successful takeoff and landing on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft over the surface of another planet, the U.S. space agency said. The twin-rotor whirligig's debut on the Red Planet marked a 21st-century Wright Brothers moment for NASA, which said success could pave the way for new modes of exploration on Mars and other destinations in the solar system, such as Venus and Saturn's moon Titan. Mission managers at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) near Los Angeles burst into applause and cheers as engineering data beamed back from Mars confirmed that the 4-pound (1.8-kg) solar-powered helicopter had performed its maiden 39-second flight as planned three hours earlier.

  • John Kerry optimistic about China's 'strong' language on climate crisis following talks

    It's rare that China and the United States are on the same page these days, but it appears the two powers made some progress when it comes to addressing climate change this past week. In a joint statement on Sunday, Washington and Beijing announced they have agreed to cooperate with each other and other countries to "tackle the climate crisis." They will keep discussing "concrete actions in the 2020s to reduce emissions aimed at keeping the Paris Agreement-aligned temperature limits within reach." Prior to the release of the statement, John Kerry, the Biden administration's climate envoy, traveled to Shanghai last week to meet with his Beijing counterpart, Xie Zhenhua. Kerry said Sunday that his discussions were productive, noting that "this is the first time China has joined in" calling climate change a "crisis." He also expressed optimism about the Chinese delegation saying the issue must be met with "urgency" and the fact that they talked about "enhancing" their emissions reduction goals. The language, at least, is "strong," Kerry said. Li Shuo, the senior climate adviser for Greenpeace, said the joint statement "is as positive as the politics would allow," given that before its release the message of cooperation between the two countries was not one "we could assume." President Biden will host a virtual climate change summit this week, with many world leaders expected to attend. Chinese President Xi Jinping has not formally confirmed his participation, but people familiar with the matter said he'll be there, The Wall Street Journal reports. Read more at The Wall Street Journal and Reuters. More stories from theweek.comDonald Trump's most dangerous political legacyThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFauci flubs the freedom question

  • John Cameron Mitchell Crowned Tiger King: Hedwig Vet to Headline NBCU's Joe Exotic Limited Series

    John Cameron Mitchell is sinking his teeth into another role of a lifetime: The Hedwig and the Angry Inch vet (and current Shrill co-star) is set to star as Joe Exotic opposite Kate McKinnon’s Carole Baskin in Universal Content Productions’ forthcoming limited series about the Tiger King personality. The project — tentatively titled Joe Exotic […]

  • White Sox' Carlos Rodón is AL Player of the Week after no-hitter

    It's pretty difficult to imagine anyone having a better week than Carlos Rodn did last week. So it was kind of a no-brainer when he was announced as the American League Player of the Week on Monday.

  • Defining Chargers HC Brandon Staley’s mold at each position on defense

    Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has a certain criteria that needs to be met at each position on the defensive side of the ball.

  • Iran sees highest daily death toll in months as virus surges

    Iran's daily coronavirus death toll climbed over 400 for the first time in months on Sunday, as the country, which has long had the region's largest outbreak, battles a post-holiday infection surge. Iranian health authorities recorded 405 fatalities from the virus, pushing the total death toll to 66,732. After COVID-19 cases broke record after record earlier this month, the Health Ministry reported 21,644 infections on Sunday, bringing the total count over 2.2 million.

  • Stone Age house painstakingly recreated by archaeologists using bone tools and ancient materials

    A vast Stone Age house has been reconstructed using only the prehistoric tools and techniques that our ancestors would have recognised 5,000 years ago. Makeshift bone chisels and stone axes have created an entire thatched timber building at Butser Ancient Farm in the Hampshire South Downs. In a groundbreaking project, archaeologists followed evidence from the remains of an actual house found in Berkshire in 2012 – the home of early farmers around 3,800 BC. The building is covered with a shaggy thatch of water-reed that comes right down to the ground from the roof. Claire Walton, archaeologist at Butser, told The Telegraph that it looks just like Doogle, the long-haired dog from The Magic Roundabout, the children’s television classic. “Somebody pointed that out and I can't get it out of my head now, but it is a good analogy," she said. She spoke of her astonishment over how efficient the most basic ancient tools proved to be. “People always call it the Stone Age, which is such a misnomer because we discovered that bone makes such a useful tool," Mrs Walton added. "What normally is discovered are the stone tools and hand-axes, and not things like bone chisels. We actually used bone chisels, for example to make holes into which we drove pegs. Bone chisel turned out to be remarkably effective with almost no preparatory work to [it]… That was quite revelatory.” Replicating the skills of early Neolithic man, the archaeologists used stone hand-axes to shape the timbers and, for more detailed elements – such as a decorative hazel feature above the doorway, pictured below – they split hazel using a piece of flint.

  • Disabled Raccoon Walking on His Own Thanks to His Dog Best Friend and Student-Made Wheelchair

    Boone the raccoon was born with cerebral hypoplasia, which made it hard for him to walk until a group of engineering students at Kentucky's Central Hardin High made a wheelchair for the animal

  • Suspected poacher trampled to death by elephants in South Africa

    Three individuals, suspected of attempting to poach rhinos, were trying to outrun park rangers when they encountered a breeding herd of elephants.

  • Here’s everything coming to Amazon Prime Video in May 2021

    Barry Jenkins' adaptation of 'The Underground Railroad' and the star-studded anthology series 'Solos' highlight May's original releases

  • After 22-day search, rescuers find bodies of miners trapped by flooding

    Rescue teams in northeastern Colombia have recovered the bodies of two out of 11 miners who were trapped by heavy flooding in late March.

  • This massive dinosaur footprint was found completely by accident

    Finding fossils that have remained hidden for 165 million years takes a lot of time, research, and usually plenty of digging. These ancient artifacts are usually buried deep within the earth, sometimes hidden within layers of rock and hardened sediment. So, if you were walking along the beach and stumbled across a dinosaur footprint, you could consider yourself one of the luckiest people on the planet. Marie Woods is one of those people. Woods, a 29-year-old archaeologist, took a trip to the coast of Yorkshire in search of something, but it wasn't dinosaur fossils. All she was looking for was some shellfish. Instead, she came upon a colossal footprint believed to be around 165 million years old. The print is believed to be from a species of theropod, which are carnivorous dinosaurs that stood on two legs, much like the Tyrannosaurus rex. It's an incredible find and nobody even knew it was there. Well, almost nobody. As the Good News Network reports, regional experts say that the discovery is the biggest in the area for over a decade and a half. The fact that the dinosaur print is so huge and well-preserved means that researchers may be able to identify the species after some additional investigation. Woods, for her part, is elated that she was able to find such a valuable piece of history. “All I wanted to do was grab some shellfish for my dinner and I ended up stumbling across this," Woods said of her find. "I showed some paleontologist friends what I had found and none of them had seen it. It’s really exciting.” But how did she find this massive print without someone else spotting it first? Well, she actually wasn't the first person to discover it. In fact, it had been found a year earlier by a local resident named Rob Taylor who photographed the track and shared it on Facebook. Unfortunately, it didn't gain much traction and the discovery fell off of everyone's radar. Because Woods is already in the archaeology field it was easier to get the eyes of scientists on it and now it's officially a big deal. Because they both found it at different times, and Woods was the one that really brought it to the attention of the scientific community, both Taylor and Woods will share rights to the discovery. Depending on how things play out, the fossil could be studied by researchers to determine more about the animal that created it, and then there's a good chance it ends up on public display at a museum in the region. Since the fossil was found in Yorkshire and it's such a significant discovery, it makes sense that the fossilized footprint would remain in the same area.

  • Florida company expands nationwide hand sanitizer recall for microbial contamination

    Another 21 lots of Durisan hand sanitizer have been added to March’s recall, which was made after manufacturer Sanit Technologies found microbial contamination.

  • Republican leaders raked in sizable donations from grassroots supporters

    Republican leaders turned to grassroots supporters and raked in sizable donations after corporations cut them off post-Jan. 6.Why it matters: If those companies hoped to push the GOP toward the center, they may have done just the opposite by turning Republican lawmakers toward their most committed — and ideologically driven — supporters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign committee didn’t get a single corporate PAC donation during the first quarter of the year, new reports show.Compare that to Q1 2019, when the McConnell Senate Committee received $625,000 from 157 corporate PACs and trade associations.Yet McConnell’s total haul this year was about $100,000 larger than the same period last cycle. The Kentuckian brought in more than $1.9 million — all from individual donors.That included more than $700,000 from “unitemized” donations, or those under $200, compared to less than $200,000 in that classification during Q1 2019.The same pattern is evident for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. His campaign received nearly $2.2 million in contributions from January through March, compared with under $1.7 million during the first quarter of 2019.Like McConnell, McCarthy did it with next to no corporate support. The Californian got more than $300,000 from 66 companies and trade groups in Q1 2019.This year, just two PACs — the National Federation of Independent Businesses and a trade group representing California beet growers — gave him a total of $2,800.Small-dollar donations to McCarthy also spiked: he received nearly $1.4 million in unitemized donations, compared with under $190,000 during Q1 2019.The big picture: January’s Capitol insurrection and subsequent fights over voting rights laws drove a wedge between corporate America and their traditional Republican allies.Many businesses stopped giving while they reviewed their policies and lawmaker behavior, forcing lawmakers to look elsewhere.While McConnell raked in individual donations, he also became the face of the GOP’s feud with corporate America. He warned of “serious consequences” for companies that use financial and political muscle to advance policy goals at odds with the GOP.His fundraising appeals, meanwhile, plugged issues sure to resonate with the party’s grassroots, such as voter fraud, media bias and “cancel culture.”Between the lines: It’s those sorts of issues — as well as public fealty to former President Donald Trump — that have produced some of the GOP’s biggest fundraising successes of late. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas — who drew corporate America’s ire for leading efforts to block certification of President Biden’s victory — both posted mammoth first-quarter fundraising numbers, despite bringing in a combined total of just $4,400 in corporate PAC money.Far-right freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who was stripped of her committee assignments in February, received more than $3.2 million in Q1, more than any other non-leadership House member of either party. More than three quarters of it came from small-dollar donations.In Arkansas, former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ gubernatorial campaign shattered state fundraising records, bringing in over $4.8 million in the first quarter.Yes, but: Some GOP members of Congress who voted to impeach Trump also posted impressive first-quarter fundraising numbers.Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the House GOP conference chair and one of Trump's most high-profile Republican critics, raised about $1.5 million. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) brought in more than $1.1 million.Many of those members have also attracted GOP primary challengers and drawn Trump's personal ire. Their opponents likely will be strong grassroots fundraisers going forward.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • North Carolina Teacher Dies Trying to Save 2 Children from Rip Current: 'She Will Be Greatly Missed'

    Jessica Embry, a fine arts teacher and orchestra director at Eugene Ashley High School, became distressed while assisting with rescue efforts

  • Crypto Long & Short: Coinbase Going Public Isn’t Selling Out – It’s the Start of a Long Game

    With its Nasdaq listing, the exchange will provide on-ramps for many investors. But it's also changing the system from within.

  • Astros vs. Mariners Highlights

    Mitch Haniger and Ty France power Mariners to 7-2 win