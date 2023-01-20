DA: Mass. General Hospital worker charged with raping a patient at Back Bay Health Center

A 39-year-old employee of Massachusetts General Hospital has been charged with rape and indecent assault and battery after being accused by a patient of conducting an additional medical examination, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

Damian Knighton, of East Boston, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Roxbury District Court on Thursday.

The male victim told Boston police he was sexually assaulted by a staff member around 3 p.m. on Wednesday at the MGH Back Bay Health Care Center off Commonwealth Avenue.

The victim told police he was seen by his doctor for a follow-up appointment regarding an injury to his shoulder and right leg.

According to Hayden, the victim was then approached by a medical staff member identified as Knighton, who said the doctor ordered an additional examination.

The victim was brought into an examination room, where he said Knighton asked him to remove his clothes because he needed to examine his penis and testicles, Hayden said.

The victim said Knighton then asked him to kneel on the examination table, and inserted a finger into his rectum, before being asked to turn around and sit on the examination table, where he inserted a finger into the victim’s rectum for a second time.

According to the police report, the victim then got dressed and went to the front desk to ask staff if the examination that Knighton allegedly conducted was ordered by the doctor.

The victim told staff that he felt that he had been sexually assaulted and wanted to report it.

Police were called to the hospital and Knighton arrested and charged with two counts of rape and indecent assault and battery.

“We have been made aware that an employee at MGH Back Bay Healthcare Center was arrested in connection with a criminal complaint in the workplace,” MGH Back Bay Healthcare Center said in a written statement.

MGH confirmed Thursday night that Knighton is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

In a statement, the hospital said, “Patients are our first priority and we strive to provide a safe, comfortable, and welcoming environment for all who seek care.”

Knighton will return to court on February 23 for a probable cause hearing.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

