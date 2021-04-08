Mass grave of decapitated bodies discovered in Mozambique

Roland Oliphant
·3 min read
People await the arrival of ships from Palma district with people fleeing attacks by rebel groups, in Pemba, Mozambique - LUIS MIGUEL FONSECA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock&#xa0;
People await the arrival of ships from Palma district with people fleeing attacks by rebel groups, in Pemba, Mozambique - LUIS MIGUEL FONSECA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

A mass grave containing the decapitated bodies of at least 12 people has been discovered near a hotel used by foreigners that was overrun by Islamic State militants in Mozambique.

Palma, a coastal town in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province, was attacked by militants wielding machetes, assault rifles and heavy weapons on March 24.

The 12 bodies were found under a large mango tree near the entrance of the Amarula Hotel, an establishment favoured by foreign contractors working on a nearby natural gas project run by the French oil giant Total.

"They were tied up and beheaded here," Pedro da Silva, a police commander, said in footage broadcast by Mozambique's TVM channel on Wednesday.

"It's hard to know their nationalities, but we know that Aamaroula is a hotel that often hosts foreigners, and when the insurgents came most foreigners thought Amarula was the safest place to go, so they all came here."

"There was security but the insurgents were stronger so they managed to break in and take 12 foreigners, tie their hands behind their backs and decapitated them all."

Mr da Silva said he believed the victims were foreigners because they were white, but that he could not speculate on their nationalities. Mozambique has citizens of all colours including whites.

However, a source familiar with the operation in Pemba, the provincial capital of Cabo Delgado, told the Telegraph that the victims were black. The source said the bodies were so decomposed they would be difficult to identify.

The hotel is opposite a neighbourhood called Wentworth. Most of those living in the area are understood to be Mozambicans, but there were also a few Italians and Portuguese living in the town.

Two foreigners, a South African called Adrian Nel and British contractor Philip Mawer, have been confirmed killed during the attack. As far as can be ascertained no other foreign citizens have been reported unaccounted for.

Mozambique&#39;s growing insurgency
Mozambique's growing insurgency

Brigadier Vidigal Chongo, spokesperson for the Northern Operational Theatre, said the military had requested a forensics team to help identify the victims.

Palma has seen an influx of Mozambican and foreign workers since Total bought into a $20 billion liquified natural gas project two years ago. The project is one of the several offshore gas projects in Cabo Delgado worth a total of $60 billion.

An Islamist insurgency erupted in Cabo Delgado in 2017. It is led by a group known locally as al-Shabab, which is believed to be made up mostly of local fighters but also includes Tanzanian radicals and a handful of South Africans.

The assault on Palma was one of their bloodiest to date, with insurgents beheading civilians in the streets and systematically destroying key infrastructure during a week-long rampage.

The total number of casualties has not been established.

Nel and Mawer were killed when a convoy of vehicles that tried to break out of the siege of the hotel two days after the insurgents took over the town came under fire.

Their bodies were recovered last week by South African mercenaries working for the Dyck Advisory Group, a small private security firm hired by the Mozambican government to fight the insurgents. DAG completed its year-long contract and returned to South Africa last weekend.

Leaders from the Southern African Development Community, a six country regional bloc, met in the Mozambican capital of Maputo for an urgent summit to discuss the crisis in Cabo Delgado on Thursday.

The six leaders said in a communique that they had agreed to an "immediate technical deployment" to assist Mozambique, but stopped short of defining the nature of that assistance.

Mozambique's government has resisted calls for deployment of foreign forces in Cabo Delgado, fearing an erosion of sovereignty.

Recommended Stories

  • Who are Africa's longest-serving current leaders?

    Africa's longest-ruling current leaders6. Idriss Deby, ChadOver 30 years of ruleDeby took power at the head of an armed rebellion5. King Mswati III, eSwatiniNearly 35 years of rulePolitical parties are banned in eSwatinipreviously known as Swaziland4. Yoweri Museveni, UgandaOver 35 years of ruleThe constitution has been changed twice to keep Museveni in powerThe two-term limit was removed in 2005The age limit of 75 was abolished in 20173. Denis Sassou Nguesso, Congo Republic38 years in officeSassou lost the first multi-party elections in 1992He regained power in 1997 after a civil war2. Paul Biya, CameroonOver 38 years in officeBiya took over in 1982 after serving as prime ministerHe has won five multi-party elections since 1992The opposition has called the results fraudulent1. Teodoro Obiang, Equatorial GuineaOver 41 years in officeObiang seized power from his uncle in a coupOpposition parties were legalized in 1992but Obiang's party dominates

  • See Jessica Alba's Family Easter Photos with Son Hayes, 3, Plus Daughters Honor, 12, and Haven, 9

    Jessica Alba shared clips of her kids decorating Easter eggs and sweet family photos from their holiday

  • Sweden proposes bill giving citizenship only to migrants who can speak the language

    Sweden's centre-left government has submitted a bill to parliament which will for the first time require those seeking permanent residency to prove they can speak the language. “We think that a basic knowledge of Swedish and knowledge of society is a reasonable demand to make,” said the country's Justice Minister Morgan Johansson, adding that incomers would have to prove they can support themselves. He said that the new migration policy had been designed to be tougher than the loose regime which was in place before the migration crisis in 2015, when 160,000 people sought asylum in the country, more per head than any other country in Europe. “This means that we will be in line with other EU countries, which among other things will mean that Sweden is no longer a magnet for asylum seekers as we were during the refugee crisis in 2015,” he said. The bill proposed by the ruling minority coalition, which is led by the centre-left Sweden Democrats in alliance with the Greens, makes permanent some of the restrictive measures in temporary emergency legislation brought in at the height of the crisis. Among the most controversial is that successful asylum-seekers will not be granted permanent residency by default. Instead, they will have to wait three years and meet a list of requirements before applying. Talks over the new immigration bill have been fraught, with the minority Liberal party threatening in February to pull out of the inter-party agreement that props up the ruling minority coalition over a mercy clause added to placate the pro-immigration Green Party. The mercy-clause will mean permanent residency can be considered in “especially distressing circumstances”, for children and also for adults who have had temporary residency and developed a “special attachment to Sweden”, even if they otherwise do not fulfill the criteria. After the bill was published, the centre-Right Moderate Party complained that the clause was “an effective amnesty” for the Afghan child asylum seekers who came to Sweden in 2015. The Right-wing populist Sweden Democrats said it would campaign for the new law to be “ripped up” on that basis. The bill is expected to be put to parliament and come into force before the summer.

  • Bobby Seale, bound and gagged: Behind the most shocking scene in 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' (exclusive)

    Aaron Sorkin, actor Yahya-Abdul Mateen II and the rest of the cast of "The Trial of the Chicago 7" on recreating the horrific real-life moment the Black Panther leader is detained in the courtroom.

  • Manchin Says He Will Never Vote to ‘Eliminate or Weaken the Filibuster’ in Op-Ed

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) again committed to preserving the Senate filibuster, in a Wednesday op-ed for the Washington Post. “The filibuster is a critical tool to protecting that input and our democratic form of government,” Manchin wrote in the op-ed. “That is why I have said it before and will say it again to remove any shred of doubt: There is no circumstance in which I will vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster.” In an apparent criticism of Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), Manchin also took aim at the use of the budget reconciliation process, whereby senators can pass certain bills with a simple majority vote without threat of a filibuster. Schumer utilized budget reconciliation to pass the Demcorats’ $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, and obtained approval to use the process for two additional bills, likely on infrastructure. “We should all be alarmed at how the budget reconciliation process is being used by both parties to stifle debate around the major issues facing our country today,” Manchin wrote. “I simply do not believe budget reconciliation should replace regular order in the Senate. How is that good for the future of this nation?” While Manchin has refused to consider eliminating the filibuster entirely, in March the senator said he was open to limited reform that would make the practice more “painful” to implement. That position appears at odds with his op-ed claim that he wouldn’t vote to “weaken” the filibuster. Fellow moderate Kyrsten Sinema (D., Ariz.), who also opposes eliminating the filibuster, said on Tuesday that senators should “change their behavior” instead of altering legislative rules. “When you have a place that’s broken and not working, and many would say that’s the Senate today, I don’t think the solution is to erode the rules,” Sinema told the Wall Street Journal. “I think the solution is for senators to change their behavior and begin to work together, which is what the country wants us to do.”

  • Study: Drought-breaking rains more rare, erratic in US West

    Rainstorms grew more erratic and droughts much longer across most of the U.S. West over the past half-century as climate change warmed the planet, according to a sweeping government study released Tuesday that concludes the situation is worsening. The most dramatic changes were recorded in the desert Southwest, where the average dry period between rainstorms grew from about 30 days in the 1970s to 45 days between storms now, said Joel Biederman, a research hydrologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Southwest Watershed Research Center in Tucson, Arizona. The consequences of the intense dry periods that pummeled areas of the West in recent years were severe — more intense and dangerous wildfires, parched croplands and not enough vegetation to support livestock and wildlife.

  • AP Sources: El Salvador president snubs visiting Biden envoy

    El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele refused to meet with a visiting senior U.S. diplomat this week over what he sees as a pattern of slights from Democrats and the Biden administration, according to two aides of the Central American leader. Bukele’s decision not to meet with Ricardo Zuniga, the Biden administration’s envoy to the so-called Northern Triangle countries of Central America, follows a similar snub he allegedly received from U.S. officials during an unannounced trip to Washington in February. It also comes just days after Bukele’s government awarded $1.2 million lobbying contract to the State Department’s former top career diplomat in a bid to improve ties with the new American president.

  • The tech billionaire who is putting women first

    Whitney Wolfe Herd, the 31-year-old founder of dating app Bumble, has joined the billionaires' club.

  • Philippine leader cancels address as coronavirus spreads among staff

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte cancelled a weekly televised address and meeting with his coronavirus task force on Wednesday, following dozens of COVID-19 cases among his staff and security detail, government officials said. The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals in the capital overwhelmed amid record daily infections, while authorities face delays in delivery of COVID-19 vaccines. "The physical safety of the president remains our utmost concern," presidential spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement.

  • Singapore's designated future leader steps aside

    Singapore's designated future leader, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, has taken himself out of the running in a surprise decision, saying in a letter released Thursday that a younger person with a “longer runway” should be the next prime minister. The announcement sets back the country's succession plans after current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong retires. Lee, 69, had planned to retire at age 70 but has indicated he may stay on until the coronavirus crisis is over.

  • Jordan king doubles down on sedition claims against brother

    Jordan's King Abdullah II addressed the unprecedented public rift within the royal family for the first time Wednesday, portraying it as an attempted sedition involving his half-brother that had been “nipped in the bud," but caused him anger, pain and shock. The monarch appeared to be doubling down on the allegations against Prince Hamzah, a former crown prince, while at the same time trying to reassure Jordanians that the nation was returning to business as usual. Wednesday's statement, presented by a newsreader on Jordan TV, dealt with the internal crisis that erupted over the weekend when Hamzah was confined to his home and accused of being part of a plot to destabilize the kingdom.

  • Exclusive: Bentley’s First Residential Tower Is Coming to Miami

    Each unit will come with its own garage and car elevator, naturally.

  • Lions have pre-draft meeting with Florida WR Kadarius Toney

    Toney can play wide receiver, running back and return specialist

  • Top Biden cyber official: SolarWinds breach could turn from spying to destruction 'in a moment'

    Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser on cyber and emerging technology, said Wednesday that hackers could use their access to U.S. networks for destructive actions rather than "routine espionage."

  • Attorney Lin Wood: Blasting South Carolina's top Republicans

    Lin Wood, the pro-Trump attorney seeking a GOP leadership role in South Carolina, took on two of the state's most notable Republicans on Tuesday and newly questioned the level of support of the party chairman for former President Donald Trump. A Georgia attorney who falsely insists Trump won November's election, Wood is challenging incumbent Drew McKissick for the chairmanship of South Carolina’s Republican Party.

  • Taiwan warns it will fight to 'the very last day' if attacked as China steps up its military activity nearby

    The Chinese military sent an aircraft carrier group led by the Liaoning to drill in waters near Taiwan on Monday. It also sent military aircraft.

  • Arizona plans to seek warrants for 1st executions in years

    Prosecutors have told the Arizona Supreme Court that they intend on soon seeking execution warrants for two death-row inmates in what would be the state’s first executions in almost seven years. Attorney General Mark Brnovich’s office said Tuesday that it’s asking the high court to set a briefing schedule before filing execution warrants for Clarence Dixon and Frank Atwood. Arizona put executions on hold after the 2014 death of Joseph Wood, who was given 15 doses of a two-drug combination over two hours.

  • California man accused of killing wife, propping up body on Christmas is now convicted

    The man is accused of propping up his dead wife’s body while their kids opened presents.

  • Mexico's vaccine campaign faces problems, successes

    Mexico’s president lashed out Tuesday at criticism of the country’s coronavirus vaccination effort, dismissing a pair of scandals as the work of conservative opponents or grumpy “elderly people who go grumbling because they don’t like to be vaccinated.” Despite some successes — for example, all shots are free — there have been problems with the country’s uneven vaccine roll-out, which employs vaccination sites of varying quality and vaccines from half a dozen different manufacturers. Mexico’s first round of vaccinations targeted health care workers, and the current second round is for those over 60.

  • Babar hails Pakistan's series win in South Africa

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam hailed a rare series win by his team in South Africa after they defeated the hosts by 28 runs in the third and final one-day international in Centurion on Wednesday.