Mass grave dug near Libya's Derna after deadly storm

STORY: Around 3,000 bodies are believed to be buried in this mass grave, according to one of the cemetery workers.

Residents and rescue workers in Derna have been struggling to cope with the thousands of corpses washing up or decaying under rubble.

The World Health Organization and other aid groups urged authorities in Libya to stop burying flood victims in mass graves, saying these could bring long-term mental distress to families or cause health risks if located near water.

A UN report said more than 1,000 people had so far been buried in that manner since Libya, a nation divided by a decade of conflict and political chaos, was hit on Sunday by torrential rain that caused two dams to burst.