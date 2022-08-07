A mass grave of German 'mercenaries' who fought for the British in the Revolutionary War discovered in New Jersey

A mass grave of German 'mercenaries' who fought for the British in the Revolutionary War discovered in New Jersey
Bethany Dawson
·3 min read
A casting made of human remains discovered in an excavation site at the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
A casting made of human remains discovered in an excavation site at the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.AP Photo/Matt Rourke

  • Researchers in New Jersey believe they have found the remains of 13 soldiers who fought in the Revolutionary War.

  • They also discovered a "pristine" King George III gold guinea from 1766.

  • Hessian soldiers from Germany fought as British mercenaries against American independence.

Researchers in New Jersey believe they have found the remains of 13 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War.

The 245-year-old remains lay undiscovered until a team from Rowan University and Gloucester county found a human femur in June at the site of Fort Mercer, where the 1777 Battle of Red Bank took place.

They continued excavating the site and found the remains of 12 more individuals, including femurs, skulls, and teeth, the university said. They also discovered a "pristine" King George III gold guinea from 1766, which they say would equate to a soldier's monthly pay.

Shown is a King George III gold guinea, discovered in an excavation site at the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Shown is a King George III gold guinea, discovered in an excavation site at the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.AP Photo/Matt Rourke

"As we removed more remains, it became clear to us that this was not one individual. We were looking at a mass grave and, in all likelihood, a Hessian mass grave," said Jennifer Janofsky, the Megan Giordano Fellow in Public History inin Rowan's College of Humanities & Social Sciences.

"We're assuming they're Hessian soldiers based on everything we've found, the context of what we've found, and the artifacts and objects that are in place with them," Archaeologist Wade Catts said.

 

"This is very much a death scene investigation. It's a really significant archaeological site."

Janofsky says she hopes to one day be able to identify the deceased and tell their stories.

Wade Catts, principal archaeologist for South River Heritage Consulting of Delaware, speaks with members of the media and officials at the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Wade Catts, principal archaeologist for South River Heritage Consulting of Delaware, speaks with members of the media and officials at the Red Bank Battlefield Park in National Park, N.J., Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Who are Hessian soldiers?

The Hessians were from Germany, mainly the state of Hesse, who fought to defend the British crown in the American Revolution. More than 30,000 crossed the Atlantic to help crush the new United States.

They were considered mercenaries by the American revolutionaries though some historians argue they were paid auxiliaries to the British army.

In the Battle of Red Bank, fought to capture Fort Mercer on the left bank of the Delaware river, the Hessians suffered 377 casualties out of 2,000 ordered to lay siege. The Americans, integrated regiments of Black and white soldiers fighting for freedom, numbered 500 and lost only 14 soldiers, according to Janofsky.

The victory was a morale boost for General George Washington's hard-pressed forces and the American cause.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Origins of Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan

    The foolish trip of Nancy Pelosi, our speaker of the House of Representatives, to Taiwan recently has raised again the dangerousness of our relationship with the People's Republic of China.

  • How would you handle a 94% tax rate? Here are 18 financial facts you never learned about World War II

    Yes, the huge war was massively expensive, but there's much more to the money story.

  • How American journalists covered the first use of the atomic bomb

    Hiroshima, Aug. 6, 1945, and Nagasaki, Aug. 9, 1945. CC BY-SAMore than seventy-five years ago this week, the U.S. military revealed the greatest and best-kept secret of the Allied effort to win World War II. The use of the atomic bomb proved to the world that it was indeed possible to make one. But how had it been possible to keep the secret? And how did U.S. journalists break the news? From New York to Oak Ridge In April of 1945, General Leslie Groves of the U.S. Army approached the managing ed

  • Scalia’s Legacy Lives on in Supreme Court’s Abortion, Gun Cases

    (Bloomberg) -- The seeds of the US Supreme Court’s recent rulings on guns and abortion lie in the legal theories of a justice who died six years ago. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTurkish Banks Are Adopting Russian Payments System, Erdogan SaysYOLO Stock Bulls Say Wake Me When Fed Tightening Starts to BiteChina Announces Sanctions on Nancy Pelosi Over Taiwan TripFor

  • Historic images: Tallahassee doctor publishes book of father's World War I photos

    Dr. Charles Moore’s father, the late Paul Handy Moore, volunteered in 1917 for service with the French army and documented his experiences.

  • Pompeii discoveries shed light on middle class life

    Archaeologists have discovered four new rooms in a house in Pompeii filled with plates, amphoras and other everyday objects, giving a snapshot of middle class life at the moment Mount Vesuvius's eruption buried the Roman city in AD 79. The remains of bowls, a hastily emptied trunk, a bed and a crib-shaped terra-cotta perfume burner were found on two floors of a previously-excavated building, the Pompeii archaeological park authority said on Saturday. "A large slice of the population in the Roman Empire were people who sweated for their daily bread but were also anxious to raise their social status," the park's director, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, said.