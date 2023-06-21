Mass. Guardsman Jack Teixeira pleads not guilty to leaking classified government documents

Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents, pleaded not guilty to six federal felony charges in Worcester Federal Court Wednesday.

Texeria is facing six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information after allegedly sharing classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other sensitive national security topics on the social media platform Discord. The 21-year-old North Dighton resident will remain in federal custody until his next hearing.

The breach exposing closely held intelligence has sparked international concern and raised fresh questions about America’s ability to safeguard its secrets.

A magistrate judge ruled last month that Teixeira must remain in jail while the case plays out, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

The judge also cited Teixeira’s “fascination with guns,” disturbing online statements, and admonitions by Teixeira’s military superiors about his handling of sensitive information before his arrest.

Teixeira was first taken into custody in April when federal agents swarmed his home.

Teixeira’s attorney has said his client “will answer the charges” and “will be judged by his fellow citizens.” In pushing for his release, Teixeira’s attorneys argued that the government isn’t alleging Teixeira ever intended that the information be widely disseminated.

Teixeira’s family said in an emailed statement last month that they “remain committed as ever” to supporting him.

“Our entire family continues to share complete and unwavering support of Jack as he faces this matter. The important thing is Jack will now have his day in court. And as we move through this process, we are hopeful that Jack will be getting the fair and just treatment he deserves,” said Teixeira’s family.

Investigators believe Teixeira was the leader of a private chat group called Thug Shaker Central, where enthusiasts shared jokes, talked about their favorite types of guns and discussed wars, including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities say Teixeira, who enlisted in the Air National Guard in 2019, began around January sharing military secrets with other Discord users — first by typing out classified documents and then sharing photographs of files that bore SECRET and TOP SECRET markings. Teixeira worked as a a “cyber transport systems specialist,” essentially an IT specialist responsible for military communications networks.

Prosecutors say he continued to leak government secrets even after he was warned by superiors about mishandling and improper viewing of classified information. After being admonished by superiors last year, he was again seen in February viewing information not related to the intelligence field, not his primary duty, according to internal Air National Guard memos filed in court.

Each count Teixeira faces is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

