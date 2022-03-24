Should Mass. keep a database of problem police officers? Norfolk, Plymouth DAs weigh in.

The Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is a dividing line for a lot of things: tax-free appliances, cheaper booze, legal fireworks.

Added to that list recently: The names of police officers with credibility concerns.

New Hampshire, under a police-backed bill passed by its Republican leadership, recently released a statewide list of officers its attorney general deemed to have credibility issues.

In Massachusetts, no such list of police officers with proven histories of lying or misconduct has been released, nor does it exist.

“We have no records responsive to (this) request,” staff for Attorney General Maura Healey wrote in response to a Telegram & Gazette public records request on the topic.

Healey, a Democrat running for governor, declined an interview request. Her office wrote in an email that it supports such a list being created and made public. It did not say by whom.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's office said it supports the creation of a statewide list of problem police officers.

Two of the three Democrats vying to replace Healey as attorney general told the Telegram & Gazette they would look to create such a list and, with appropriate due process protections for police, release it publicly.

Some county district attorneys have released their own lists of officers, while others do not keep such lists.

“There needs to be a baseline expectation from the public about what kind of consistent information we can get about our police officers,” said Justin Silverman, executive director of the New England First Amendment Coalition.

The focus on accountability among public workers is heightened during Sunshine Week, which ended on March 20. The annual initiative, organized by the News Leaders Association, promotes open government and right-to-know laws.

Growing concern

The keeping of lists of officers with credibility concerns is not mandated by law, but is a practice of some prosecutors.

In New Hampshire, keeping such lists largely sprung from a 1995 case in which prosecutors’ failure to disclose information about a police officer led to the state’s highest court vacating a murder conviction.

The lists, often called Brady lists, get that name from a 1963 U.S. Supreme Court case that requires prosecutors to disclose potential credibility issues of any witness to defendants.

In 2020, calls for transparency after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis led multiple Massachusetts district attorneys to release lists of officers for whom so-called “Brady” warnings are given.

A Brady list in New Hampshire.

Advocates for transparency argue such lists are important both so the public is aware of which officers may be problematic, and so it can be confident that prosecutors are meeting their constitutional obligations.

A 2019 investigation by USA Today identified at least 1,200 officers across the country with proven histories of lying or misconduct who had not been flagged by prosecutors.

Citing figures from the National Registry of Exonerations, the report said cases overturned because of perjury and official misconduct by prosecutors or police more than doubled from 2008 to 2018.

USA Today noted that since many prosecutors do not publicly release the Brady lists of officers they have flagged, it’s impossible to determine whether they are complying with the mandate.

Brockton lawyer John Amabile said a statewide database is a great idea because disclosures are currently done on an ad-hoc basis. A statewide database would also pick up police misconduct dealt with internally that prosecutors might not be aware of.

Amabile, president of the Massachusetts Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, said the current ad-hoc nature means officers can move to a department in a different county without the disclosure following them.

How does the South Shore stack up?

The two district attorneys on the South Shore both compile lists, although Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz has limited the public release of the one his office keeps.

Cruz has released a partial list of 22 officers, the majority of them with State Police, and is withholding more names for those still employed by departments. According to a statement on his website, he said he is waiting for guidance from the new state Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission on what he will release.

According to his website, his office maintains a database of officers with Brady notices.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey has had his office compile a Brady list since 2016. There are 63 people on the list. State Police make up the majority at 44. Quincy has two entries, Stoughton has two entries and Weymouth, Milton and Braintree each have one.

Morrissey said his office is trying to be open and transparent but, ultimately, his list is only as good as the information police departments give him about their officers. His office has been working with police departments to go through their personnel files to make sure no information is missing.

"Departments have been very cooperative in doing that," he said.

Morrissey said he would welcome a statewide depository for Brady disclosures, especially since he doesn't have disclosures for officers who may cross into Norfolk County and because prosecutors can have different interpretations of what material, or actions, warrant someone being placed on the list. A statewide database would create consistency, he said.

Police concerns

Many police unions across the country have opposed the idea of naming police officers accused of misconduct, arguing that doing so can present a skewed picture of an officer.

Mark Leahy, a former Northboro chief who heads the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, said the devil is often in the details.

Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association Executive Director Mark Leahy.

Informing the public of an officer who was proven to have committed substantial misconduct, he said, is different from including all complaints an officer ever faced.

“I think when the standard is not necessarily consistent in terms of what must be disclosed, it can be needlessly invasive for the officer,” he said.

Police due process concerns have been cited by district attorneys who have declined to create such lists.

Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares he would be happy if the state created a database for officers with Brady disclosures.

"I think all the good police officers, the majority of us, think if you lie, you die in this profession," Tavares said. "When your credibility is called into question, there's no room for you in this agency. You should seek employment elsewhere."

A centralized database would also make it easier for Tavares when hiring someone from a different police department because it would make vetting them easier.

Degree of separation

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, a Democrat from Acton, said given county prosecutors’ reliance on their relationship with local police, a higher authority should maintain a Brady list.

State Sen. Jamie Eldridge, D-Acton.

“(Prosecutors and police) are obviously working together closely to prosecute people, which, of course, makes sense,” he said. “However, I think that also has an influence where it causes DAs, more often than not, to avoid holding police accountable.

“The attorney general, as the state’s chief law enforcement officer, is the perfect office to do this.”

Eldridge said a statewide approach to criminal justice issues is increasingly necessary when racial equity issues are at the fore.

As a leader on multiple committees looking into issues such as facial recognition and the prison system, Eldridge said it’s been difficult to collect consistent information.

“In our efforts to collect data, it’s incredibly frustrating when you’re talking about sheriffs or DAs where that information is fragmented,” he said. “Not every official keeps the same information.”

“It makes more sense to have a statewide approach,” the senator said.

AG candidates would take on task

Democrats vying to replace Healey, Quentin Palfrey and Shannon Liss-Riordan, said they would work to create such a list, and, with accommodations for police due process, release it publicly.

The New Hampshire law that led to its list's release was passed by the Republican Legislature and Republican governor – with support of police – after a lawsuit by state media companies and the American Civil Liberties Union.

In gaining police support, legislators agreed to allow officers to contest their inclusion on the list before their names are publicly released.

Palfrey and Liss-Riordan said the public release of a list in Massachusetts, with accommodations for due process, would foster greater public trust in the criminal justice system.

“Whether the public – and certainly whether defendants – have access to exculpatory information shouldn’t depend on what county you’re in,” said Palfrey, a former health care prosecutor in the Attorney General’s Office.

Palfrey, who has served in the presidential administrations of Barack Obama and Joe Biden, said it would be important to be thoughtful and deliberate when setting up standards for inclusion on lists.

Instances in which officers were proved dishonest or fabricated evidence, he said, would be examples of misconduct that ought to be publicly disclosed.

Liss-Riordan, a prominent Boston labor lawyer, said the keeping of such lists “creates a very solid incentive for police officers: A, to stay off these lists, and B, for police departments to ensure their officers have the training and support necessary to not be on these lists in the first place.”

Liss-Riordan said the public release of lists, done correctly, would “give an additional layer of protection to the public, and also help build credibility and trust between police and the public they’re serving.”

Staff for the third declared Democrat running for attorney general, lawyer and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell, said Thursday that Campbell supports the creation of a statewide Brady list and is engaging in conversations to form an opinion on whether such a list should be publicly released.

Jay McMahon, a Cape Cod lawyer who has announced his intention to run as a Republican for attorney general, could not immediately be reached by email.

Rollins declines to weigh in

Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, who released a Brady list she kept when she was Suffolk County district attorney in 2020 following a successful public records appeal from WBUR, declined to comment.

In a 2020 opinion, members of the state’s highest court, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, noted that federal prosecutors have a policy checklist to ensure they meet their obligations under Brady.

“We do not possess the authority to require the attorney general and every district attorney in this commonwealth to promulgate a comparable policy, but we strongly recommend that they do,” the justices wrote.

Healey’s office has its own Brady list that includes the names of eight police officers – five from Lowell, one former officer from Westport and two former state troopers.

The office wrote in an email that its list is confined to officers who “have been or could be” witnesses in its office’s prosecutions.

Healey’s office said it supports the creation of a statewide Brady list that would be maintained by a “single entity,” noting that officers sometimes move between jurisdictions.

Asked which entity should maintain the list, the office said it is still evaluating that with "stakeholders" and does not yet have a recommendation.

POST Commission to release information

The POST (Peace Officers Standards and Training) Commission, established by the Legislature in 2020, brings Massachusetts in line with many other states by establishing a body that will certify and decertify police officers.

State Sen. William Brownsberger noted that the legislation requires the creation of a public database regarding officers disciplined by the commission.

By virtue of the legislation, he noted, information about officers who are decertified or suspended will be posted online. Since officers who lie or commit other serious misconduct are liable to be decertified or suspended, information about those officers will end up in the database.

In a statement provided through its general counsel, Randall Ravitz, the POST commission said it expected to begin posting information to its database “within the next few months.”

The commission noted that its databases are not designed to be Brady lists, and that the commission is independent from prosecutors.

New Hampshire has had a police certification system in place since 1971, and Massachusetts was one of the last states in the country to implement one.

However, the Bay State has greater transparency than New Hampshire when it comes to its Public Records Law’s treatment of police misconduct probes.

Most documentation of investigations police departments conduct of their own officers is public under Massachusetts Public Records Law.

While the law in Massachusetts is clear, cities and towns do not always follow it.

A judge recently ordered Worcester to pay punitive damages for illegally withholding police misconduct records from the Telegram & Gazette for years, while Boston police are facing similar lawsuits from other media organizations.

Silverman, the New England First Amendment Coalition leader, said it is important for state leaders to consistently release public information, especially concerning police who have broken public trust.

“We have a right to know who those officers are,” he said. “They’re working in our communities, and if we don’t know, it’s really difficult for us to have confidence in the system, and to hold them accountable.”

