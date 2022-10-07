Mass Killing at Thai Preschool Prompts Calls for Drug Crackdown

1
Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Pathom Sangwongwanich
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A day after a former cop involved with drugs went on a killing spree in Thailand that left two dozen pre-schoolers dead, calls are mounting for a national crackdown on the cartels that traffic billions of dollars of illicit substances a year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Former premier Thaksin Shinawatra urged the government to “speed up the suppression of drugs, especially methamphetamine tablets.” The former prime minister, who is in self-imposed exile, led a yearslong anti-drugs war in the early 2000s in which about 2,500 people were killed.

The perpetrator of Thursday’s massacre, Panya Kamrab, had been dismissed from the police force after being arrested for illegal possession of drugs in January. He was due to attend court on Friday. Thirty-six people died in the knife and gun attack that started at a daycare center in Nong Bua Lamphu province, near the Laos border, before he took his own life.

Despite speculation that the 34-year-old had been under the influence of methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as meth, a blood test found no trace of the drug, police said.

Read More: Mass Shooting in Thailand Leaves 38 Dead, Mostly Children

Even as King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha led the nation in mourning -- announcing plans to meet with the families of victims and ordering national flags to be flown at half mast -- the political fallout from one of the worst mass shootings in Thailand’s recent history had begun.

Opposition parties led by Pheu Thai, which was affiliated with Thaksin, criticized the government’s lax anti-drug policies. The “Prayuth government’s failure to suppress drugs” resulted in “cheap prices, leading to this tragic incident,” Pheu Thai lawmaker Juthaporn Kateratorn said in a statement on Friday.

Party leader Cholnan Srikaew said that if voted to power, Pheu Thai would devise a “war on drugs” policy to “totally eradicate” drugs.

Thailand is the main conduit for drug trafficking along Southeast Asia’s vast Mekong river valley, with enforcement agencies often turning a blind eye. Southeast Asia’s organized crime economy, including the illicit trade in drugs and wildlife, was worth an estimated $130 billion in 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

However human-rights activists are highly critical of the kind of anti-drug campaigns followed by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and Thailand’s Thaksin, saying extra-judicial killings are a major outcome.

Thaksin’s campaign, which began in 2003, included the arrest of suspected drug traffickers and the punishment of state officials for failing to control the drugs trade. He blamed crime syndicates for the related deaths, saying gangsters killed suspects to prevent them passing incriminating evidence to the police.

The government had been “strict and efficient about drug suppression, arrest, and rehabilitation efforts, but after this incident we will review what we can do more,” said deputy spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek.

Thursday’s mass killing also turns the spotlight on Thailand’s gun control rules. Kamrab used a pistol that had been obtained legally, according to police. A soldier who killed 29 people at a shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima in 2020 used a military rifle.

Attacks on the public by members of the police and armed forces are “a reflection of a deeply rooted culture of violence among government officials,” said Rangsiman Rome, a spokesman for the opposition Move Forward party, in a statement.

Former senator Jon Ungphakorn called for “strict gun control measures, similar to those in Japan, Britain, and other European countries,” in a Facebook post, adding “this could only be achieved under a constitution-abiding civilian government.”

Political analyst Somjai Phagaphasvivat said gun-possession rules for police and military personnel should be aligned with those for civilians, and that authorities needed to be “more serious” about controlling distribution of methamphetamine tablets.

“We’re very saddened by the incident” in Nong Bua Lamphu, Rachada said. She added that the government would “speed up actions on what needs improving or tightening” in its drug and gun policies.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis: Iran protests persist, becoming threat for Tehran

    Protests in Iran over the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police have stretched into a third week, even after authorities disrupted the internet, deployed riot troops and attacked perceived enemies abroad. The longevity and metamorphosis of the protests pose a new threat to Tehran, one unseen since the 2009 Green Movement protests brought millions to the street. The seemingly spontaneous and leaderless protests — largely fueled by the middle and upper classes — share some of the same strengths and weaknesses of those over a decade ago.

  • Election 2022: Scott Wiggam, Mark Gooch square off to represent Wayne County

    The 77th Ohio House candidates split on campaign messages. Wiggam wants to stem a "breakdown of society;" Gooch wants to bring the parties together.

  • Pedestrians among 10 injured after NYPD vehicle involved in crash, hits sidewalk

    Police were responding to a report of a stolen vehicle at the time of the crash. The NYPD vehicle went onto the sidewalk and struck six pedestrians.

  • Look How Far a Successful Investor Sees Stocks Falling

    Former hedge fund manager Chris Litchfield likes quality growth stocks that outperform in down markets.

  • World Bank Cuts India Growth Forecast Citing Global Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The World Bank cut India’s economic growth forecast by a full percentage point, the most for a non-crisis economy in South Asia, citing risks from a global slowdown and the hit to demand from rising interest rates.India’s gross domestic product will grow 6.5% in the year to March, the Washington-based institution said in its South Asia Economic Focus report released Thursday. That revision, along with a 1.4 percentage point cut to crisis-ridden Sri Lanka’s growth outlook, pulled t

  • Crypto: Bitcoin hovers above $20,000 ahead of jobs report

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith breaks down how bitcoin is trading and the short-term outlook for cryptocurrencies.

  • AMD Sinks After Early Peek at Revenue Shows Steep Shortfall

    (Bloomberg) -- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s preliminary third-quarter sales missed projections by more than $1 billion, adding to concerns about the sputtering market for personal-computer chips and sending its shares sliding in late trading.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in

  • Apple wins appeal to slash its $1.2 billion French antitrust fine by two-thirds

    The Paris court of appeals has reduced Apple's $1.2 billion by two-thirds to $364.6 million, but Apple wants it to be zero.

  • Court Screwup Reveals Mar-a-Lago Judge’s Latest Legal Absurdity in Trump Case

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily BeastFirst, she stopped FBI special agents from even glancing at the classified documents they recovered from Mar-a-Lago. Then she appointed a special court referee that former President Donald Trump wanted to slow down the investigation over his mishandling of classified documents.But now, it’s clear District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already knew the Department of Justice was ready to hand Trump back a ton of personal records six days before she cla

  • Showgirls Among the 2 Dead, 6 Wounded in Mass Stabbing Attack on Las Vegas Strip

    George Rose/GettyAt least eight people were stabbed, two fatally, on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday by a suspect wielding a large kitchen knife, witnesses and Nevada authorities said.The attack occurred around 11:45 a.m. near the Wynn hotel and casino, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The wounded victims, three of whom remain in critical condition, were brought to local hospitals.A suspect was taken into custody in front of The Venetian, a resort less than a mile away from the Wynn.

  • Proud Boys member pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy for U.S. Capitol attack

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A member of the far-right Proud Boys pleaded guilty on Thursday to a charge of seditious conspiracy over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, making him the first member of the group to do so. Jeremy Bertino, 43, of Belmont, North Carolina, could potentially become a key witness against five other members of the group, including former Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who are due to stand trial beginning in December on charges including seditious conspiracy.

  • 4 family members kidnapped from California business found dead, sheriff says

    A person of interest was taken into custody Tuesday. He is in critical condition after attempting suicide, authorities said.

  • Sheriff: Teacher in Iredell County accused of sending nude image, video to student

    A teacher in Iredell County is accused of sending a nude image and sexually explicit video of herself to a student, according to the sheriff’s office.

  • Court accidentally unsealed, then deleted, documents from the Mar-a-Lago case describing information the FBI seized from Trump

    The FBI seized documents during a raid on Mar-a-Lago, prompting a legal battle between the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump.

  • Judge to Trump Lawyer in Ex-Aide Deposition: ‘Stop Wasting Time’

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers were told by a federal judge to “stop wasting time” after they tried halting the deposition of former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a defamation lawsuit minutes after it began, citing her painkiller medication. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueN

  • California Kidnapping Suspect’s Former Victim Shares Chilling Story

    Merced County Sheriff’s OfficeThe family of four who were kidnapped Monday at gunpoint have been discovered dead, authorities confirmed late Wednesday night, as details begin to emerge about their suspected kidnapper’s violent past. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke announced the deaths in a press conference, saying “our worst fears have been confirmed,” with the missing family members’ bodies located in an “extremely remote” area.The kidnapping itself was captured on closed circuit TV, which

  • Sheriff Villanueva bans inspector general from department facilities

    Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that he is banning Inspector General Max Huntsman from department facilities and databases, blocking him from overseeing the Sheriff's Department.

  • Police: Fired Olathe teacher had sex with 17-year-old student multiple times at school

    The Olathe Northwest High School teacher and coach is accused of having sexual intercourse with a student several times, both at his home and at the school, according to police.

  • Trump resented having to sign letters for US troops killed in Afghanistan during his presidency because he didn't want to 'attach his name to a war he disliked,' a book says

    "Aides were struck that he seemed rattled by the number of deaths involved," Maggie Haberman writes in her new book of Trump's view of Afghanistan.

  • Proud Boys leader pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy

    A high-ranking leader of the right-wing Proud Boys pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy, court documents revealed Thursday, making him the first member of the group to do so as its leader awaits trial. Jeremy Bertino was a lieutenant to Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio, who along with four other members of the group is awaiting…