Mass lawmakers release the revised version of the gun safety legislation for public input

When the proposed bill to modernize Massachusetts firearms laws was first filed by state lawmakers in June, residents, sports clubs, gun owners, gun safety advocates and law enforcement officials all had an opinion as to the different measures in the 140-page document.

Now, after months of listening to suggestions, and complaints, and tweaking the document, cutting and compressing the language, House leadership has released the new version of the bill, assigned a new number (H.4607) and will be holding a public hearing on the measure at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Gardner Auditorium at the Statehouse.

The original bill was designed to address gaps in Massachusetts firearms laws partially exposed last summer with the Bruen decision by the Supreme Court. The decision changed the way local police chiefs decide requests for permission to carry a concealed weapon.

“We thought it would be wise to investigate how Massachusetts laws were affected by the Bruen decision,” said House Speaker Ronald Mariano, D-Quincy, in announcing the revisions Thursday. “We wanted to know what was working, what wasn’t working.”

Listening sessions

Legislators scheduled 11 listening sessions around the state to get a feel for the existing laws. They learned the state’s laws were outdated in some regards, confounding in others. The assault weapons ban, enacted in 2004, does not accommodate new firearm technology, and that law enforcement did not have the tools necessary to address untraceable, or ghost guns.

Training programs were a hodge-podge, requirements varied by zip code and instructor. The last major changes to Massachusetts firearms laws went into effect in 2014, with the assault weapons ban, mandated background checks for private sales of weapon.

Massachusetts has consistently been ranked as one of the safest states in the U.S. with regard to gun laws, Mariano said, adding that the legislature wanted to maintain that ranking and commissioned the review of existing firearms laws.

Giffords Law Center, which issues scores for states after analyzing gun safety measures gave Massachusetts an A-, along with neighbors New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. Only California and New Jersey ranked higher, each achieving a solid A.

A major impetus in reviewing existing laws, said Mariano, was the concern about the trafficking in untraceable firearms known as ghost guns. These can be kit guns assembled by the purchaser, or guns made by 3-D printers, which are not stamped with serial numbers through which they can be traced.

“I am confident this will make Massachusetts a safer place,” Mariano said. “Gun violence is a pressing challenge in the United States; witness the shootings (yesterday) in Holyoke. And the beat goes on folks.”

Holyoke shooting

Mariano was referring to the incident in which a bystander, a pregnant woman, who was riding a bus was struck by a bullet. The woman lost the baby and is in critical condition with severe injuries. Police arrested two people in connection with the shooting and are seeking a third suspect.

Rep. Michael Day, D-Stoneham, in charge of the extensive review, cited the latest firearms statistics supplied by Holyoke Police; they have tracked 113 incidents involving gunfire since August.

“Gun violence is relentlessly claiming lives in Massachusetts and around the country,” Day said. He listed national statistics: 219 mass shootings since the start of the year have claimed 175 lives and almost 1,000 people injured. Massachusetts has seen 36 of its residents shot in that time.

“That’s 36 families forever changed by gun violence, and it’s not stopping,” Day said. He, too, cited the incident in Holyoke.

Changes to the document: Mariano said the review committee removed more than 100 sections of laws. Gone: a requirement that all parts of a firearm be etched with a unique and identifying serial number. The revision requires that only the receiver or frame of a firearm be etched with the number. Kit, or ghost guns must also be etched with a serial number.

'Assault weapons belong on the battlefield'

The changes also update the assault weapons ban, ensuring that the law covers recent technology, like the use of devices that can convert a semi-automatic firearm into a fully automatic weapon. Private ownership of these converters, or bump stocks, are banned by the federal government.

“Assault weapons belong on the battlefield, not the streets,” Day said. However lawmakers included a provision that would grandfather in possession of an assault-style rifle.

Firearms are banned from “safe spaces,” schools, government buildings, polling places, as per federal law. Those safe spaces areas will be extended in Massachusetts under the revision to include private homes and businesses. Homeowners can ban guns from their dwellings; business owners can ban them from their establishments.

However, requirements that gun owners take training classes, including life-fire classes, are still in the bill.

“We’ve spent tens of millions of dollars investing in gun violence prevention,” said Rep. Aaron Michlewitz, D-Boston, one of the members of the committee in charge of making the revisions. “While the money is well-spent, it does not solve the issues. Money alone cannot address the problems.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Proposed gun legislation would close some loopholes in MA