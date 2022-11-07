Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car

Nov. 7—A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on Interstate 93 in Bow on Saturday with a child in the car, state police said.

State police say a trooper was patrolling I-93 in Bow, driving in the travel lane when a white sedan approached and passed him in the high-speed lane, allegedly traveling at 107 mph.

Troopers say they pulled over the driver, identified as Jonathan Hosmer, 36, of Andover, Mass., and noticed a young boy in the back seat. There was also woman in the car, state police said.

Hosmer was arrested and charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hosmer was released on personal recognizance bail with a Concord District Court date.