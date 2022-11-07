Mass. man accused of driving nearly 110 mph on I-93 with child in car

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester


Nov. 7—A Massachusetts man is accused of driving nearly 110 mph on Interstate 93 in Bow on Saturday with a child in the car, state police said.

State police say a trooper was patrolling I-93 in Bow, driving in the travel lane when a white sedan approached and passed him in the high-speed lane, allegedly traveling at 107 mph.

Troopers say they pulled over the driver, identified as Jonathan Hosmer, 36, of Andover, Mass., and noticed a young boy in the back seat. There was also woman in the car, state police said.

Hosmer was arrested and charged with reckless operation and endangering the welfare of a child.

Hosmer was released on personal recognizance bail with a Concord District Court date.

