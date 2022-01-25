Mass. man arrested after attempt to break into Hooksett gun shop

Jan. 25—A Boston man was arrested and charged with trying to break into a Hooksett gun store as federal agents investigate a string of attempts to break into New Hampshire gun shops over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, William Guerrero, 20, of Brighton, Mass., was arrested Monday and charged with participating in a conspiracy to steal guns from stores.

Agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been looking into attempts to steal from gun shops in Salem, Plaistow and Kingston on Saturday, and from a Hooksett store early Sunday morning.

Prosecutors said surveillance video from the Hooksett store showed four men pulling up to the business around 5 a.m., and trying to smash their way into the store through a window.

Guerrero was arrested in Massachusetts on Monday, according to the New Hampshire U.S. Attorney's office, and is being held.

The investigation is ongoing. Prosecutors asked anyone with information about the attempted break-ins to contact the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.