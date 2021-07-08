Mass. man arrested on DUI charge after crash involving Portsmouth police cruiser

Jul. 8—A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly hit a marked Portsmouth police cruiser — with its blue lights flashing — late Wednesday night while driving drunk.

Just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Portsmouth police responded to reports of a multi-car crash on Lafayette Road.

According to police, a marked department cruiser with blue lights and emergency equipment activated was parked on Lafayette Road at Constitution Avenue while an officer was outside the vehicle directing traffic.

"The officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Lafayette Road and not slowing. The officer tried to signal the operator to stop by hand motions and a flashlight but the vehicle continued north and struck the parked cruiser," police wrote. "The officer was able to run from the area of the cruiser to avoid being struck."

Police said the force of the crash caused airbags to deploy in both vehicles and turned the parked cruiser 90 degrees.

Scott Richardson, 43, of Gloucester, Mass., was arrested following the crash and charged with driving while intoxicated and negligent driving, Portsmouth police said. He is scheduled for arraignment in Portsmouth Circuit Court on Aug. 9.

A passenger in Richardson's vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital for treatment.