Mass. man arrested for DWI after driving wrong way on I-393

Jan. 22—A 23-year-old Massachusetts man was arrested after he allegedly drove the wrong way down a portion on Interstate 393 Saturday night while intoxicated, New Hampshire State Police said.

About 9 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle traveling east in the westbound lanes of Interstate 393 in Concord, according to a news release. Troopers located the vehicle in the median between Exits 2 and 3.

The driver, Hunter R. Dusio, of Somerset, was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence, reckless conduct, and reckless operation.

He was later bailed and released on his own personal recognizance, the release reads. Dusio is to appear in Concord District Court at a later date.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case can contact Trooper Caleb Savard at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-4381.