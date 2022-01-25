Mass. man arrested on NH gun shop break-in charges

Jan. 25—A 20-year-old Massachusetts man is accused of trying to break into four New Hampshire gun stores, including in Salem and Plaistow, over the weekend.

William Guerrero, of Brighton, was arrested Monday for conspiracy to steal firearms from federally licensed firearms dealers, according to U.S. Attorney John Farley.

Next Level Firearms, on North Broadway in Salem, and another spot in Plaistow — which police have yet to identify publicly — are among those Guerrero allegedly targeted.

A Salem dispatch log states that at 3:54 a.m. a motion-sensor alarm system alerted the police department. Responders said they found broken glass at the storefront, but a gate blocking the main building was able to stop the intrusion.

A keyholder met officers at the store, the log item explains, and that person was able to check a surveillance feed that confirmed no one was inside.

Plaistow police Sgt. Jason Mazza confirmed a similar incident in his town.

"It is one of several attempts that has happened throughout the area," Mazza said.

The Salem police log indicates that Plaistow officers were in quick contact.

"Plaistow PD called and relayed that they had an attempted gun store burglary in their town at 4:24 a.m.," the log reads. "No firearms were stolen from Plaistow. They were spooked by a passerby who called 911."

Federal investigators say four men were caught Sunday on surveillance in Hookset trying to smash the rear window of a gun store, but were unsuccessful in getting inside.

Investigators say a store in Kingston was also hit Saturday.

Guerrero was arrested in Massachusetts, according to Farley's office. Further details about the arrest were unavailable.

He answered to a U.S. magistrate judge and was detained pending further proceedings.

The investigation is ongoing. Members of the public with information about these crimes are encouraged to contact the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives at 1-800-ATF-GUNS.