Mass. man arrested after taking Uber to deliver drugs, U.S. Attorney says

Sep. 27—A 37-year-old man was arrested after taking an Uber from Lawrence, Mass., to Dover to deliver approximately 10 kilograms of fentanyl.

Johan M. Rodriguez of Lawrence was charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, specifically fentanyl, according to United States Attorney Jane E. Young.

Rodriguez — who was set to be arraigned Tuesday afternoon in U.S. District Court — made the delivery on behalf of a Lawrence-based drug supplier, according to a news release.

Law enforcement were watching as Rodriguez removed a tool bag from the Uber's trunk and carried it to the door of the residence where officers encountered him.

"A search of the toolbox resulted in the seizure of approximately 10 kilograms of suspected fentanyl which was separated into individual bundles ready for distribution," the news release reads.

The case was investigated by the FBI's New Hampshire Major Offender Task Force and was assisted by the Strafford County Sheriff's Office, Rockingham County Sheriff's Office and Dover police.