Mass. man caught going 142 mph on Rte. 16 in Rochester, state police say

Paul Feely, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester

Mar. 8—A Massachusetts man was arrested Sunday after state police say he was caught on radar driving 142 mph on Route 16 in Rochester.

Christopher Fren, 20, of Franklin, Mass., was charged with reckless operation and released on his own personal recognizance.

State police say Fren was clocked driving 142 miles per hour around 8 p.m. along Route 16 in Rochester. Troopers stopped the vehicle in the area of the Rochester Toll Plaza, where Fren was arrested and his vehicle was towed.

Fren is due back in Rochester District Court on May 12.

