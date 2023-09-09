Mass. man charged in connection with Chelsea crash that left teen girl in a coma dies in prison

Ceserino Borelli, a Watertown man charged in connection with a serious crash that left a teenage girl in a coma, was reported dead at the Suffolk County House of Corrections, according to a report.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department reported 45-year-old Ceserino Borelli was walking with an officer into a housing unit on Friday afternoon when he informed the unit officer that he wasn’t feeling well.

According to the report, Borelli took a seat at a table in the unit before slumping to the floor just over a minute later. Officers immediately responded to Borelli until additional medical assistance. Borelli was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Per standard Department procedure, the Boston Police Department was notified and foul play is not suspected in Borelli’s death.

No further information is available at this time, pending review by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Borelli had been held at the House of Correction since July 11, 2023 after he was charged with numerous motor vehicle offenses by Chelsea Police including Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon (car).

State police said on June 18, Borelli was driving a 2020 Mercedes Benz sedan at a high rate of speed when he exited the roadway into the Dunkin parking lot at 276 Beacham St., causing property damage and then driving through a metal fence that surrounded the parking lot of the RISE Dispensary cannabis shop at 200 Beacham St.

Borelli’s car then struck a parked and occupied Mercedes SUV in the Rise Dispensary parking lot before striking 14-year-old Milina Tene, of Everett who was standing in the parking lot, according to state police.

After hitting the girl, the car continued driving through the parking lot and struck a parked Nissan SUV. The suspect exited the vehicle and walked toward the front of RISE before lying down on the sidewalk. Borelli was transported to a Boston hospital after complaining of back pain after the crash and was still hospitalized under Chelsea police guard as of Monday, according to state police.

During his arraignment, Borelli pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him. Barrett said Borelli believes the car malfunctioned before the crash, which caused him to lose control of the vehicle and led to the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

