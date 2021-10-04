Mass. man charged with DUI after allegedly crashing truck outside Pelham police dept.

Oct. 4—A Massachusetts man is facing drunken driving charges after Pelham police claim he crashed a truck outside their headquarters early Monday and tried to flee the scene.

Pelham police reported hearing a loud crash outside their headquarters around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Sgt. Adam Thistle reported finding a Ford truck that appeared to have skidded from the traffic circle on Marsh Road (Rt. 111A) near Town Hall and the police department entrance.

The vehicle hit a road sign, before hitting a tree and rock across the Village Green.

The driver, identified by police as Joseph Waelter, 51, of North Andover, Mass., allegedly tried to flee in his truck as Sgt. Thistle came up to the car on foot. He was arrested for driving under the influence.

Waelter had no injuries and was released on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Salem District Court on October 13.