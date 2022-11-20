Mass. man charged with DWI after crash into Hampton restaurant

Nov. 20—Hampton police arrested and charged a Massachusetts man with driving while intoxicated after crashing a pickup into Greg's Bistro on Lafayette Road in Hampton Saturday night, which sent four people to the hospital, authorities said.

The crash occurred just before 9:15 p.m., according to a news release.

Stephen Davis, 24 of Newburyport, was booked on felony charge of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and reckless conduct.

The extent of the patients' injuries were unknown as of Sunday morning.

Fire officials determined the building was structurally unsafe and several residents living in the second floor apartments were displaced. The building inspector and Fire Department will evaluate the structure again on Monday.

"They check out the stability of the building and determine if it is safe," Capt. Sean Gannon said.

Crews boarded up the front of the building after authorities were finished investigating.

Lafayette Road was closed between Winnacunnet Road and High Street for several hours as crews worked to remove the truck. The road reopened just before midnight.

Area businesses, such as Blue Harbor Coffee, have shown support for Greg's.

"We are so thankful to the neighbors and first responders who literally ran into action," the company wrote on Facebook. "This kind of senseless thing can happen anywhere at any time, but the care this community shows for one another by showing up, lending a hand, and being there for each other is truly comforting."

Davis was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County Superior Court on Dec. 22.