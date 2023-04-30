Mass. man charged following police chase in Ossipee

Apr. 30—A Massachusetts man is facing several charges following a police chase in Ossipee, after officers allegedly clocked him going 108 mph in a 55-mph zone along Route 16 early Sunday, officials said.

Lindon Cepeda, 21, of Everett, Mass., was arrested on charges of aggravated driving while impaired, disobeying an officer, open container, resisting arrest and reckless conduct, Ossipee police said in a release.

Between 7:30 and 8 a.m. Sunday, Cpl. Will French of the Ossipee Police Department was on patrol running radar speed checks on Route 16 near the Route 25 bypass when he reported seeing a black Chrysler traveling northbound on Route 16 at a high rate of speed.

The radar allegedly showed a reading of 108 mph, with the posted speed limit on Route 16 in that area set at 55 mph, police said.

French attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit began, lasting for about 4 miles on Route 16 northbound. French was able to get the vehicle to stop with help from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, New Hampshire State Police and the Madison Police Department, police said. The driver, identified as Cepeda, was taken into custody and brought to the Carroll County Department of Corrections (CCDC) where he was booked and processed. He remained at CCDC Sunday afternoon on no bail awaiting a court appearance Monday.

Anyone with information related to this situation or any other crime related information is asked to call the Ossipee Police Department at 603-539-2011 and speak to Detective Sgt. Sean Mask.