Mass. man charged with home invasion in Enfield

Apr. 27—ENFIELD — A Massachusetts man faces charges after he crashed his car on Marshall Drive Sunday night, then broke into a home on St. Thomas Street and assaulted an elderly resident inside, police said.

HOME INVASION

SUSPECT: Nakai Aime, 26, of Brockton, Massachusetts

WHEN: Charged by Enfield police Sunday

CHARGES: Home invasion, second-degree criminal mischief and assault of an elderly victim.

The man, Nakai Aime, 26, of Brockton, Mass., was charged with home invasion, second-degree criminal mischief, and assault of an elderly victim.

Aime was initially taken to an area hospital after the incident, but was eventually released on $50,000 bond, police said. He is was to be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court today.

According to Police Chief Alaric Fox, events happened this way: Aime crashed his motor vehicle on Marshall Drive late Sunday, then fled on foot through two back yards to a home on St. Thomas Street.

Aime broke the glass of the front door and entered the home. The two elderly people who live there found Aime standing in their kitchen.

"They speak to him but he's not making any sense," Fox said.

Aime grabbed a telephone, called 911, and screamed at the dispatcher that someone was trying to kill him, Fox said. After putting the phone down, Aime attacked one of the elderly residents, the chief said.

The other resident attempted to fight back using a flashlight, but Aime got hold of it and beat the victim with it, Fox said.

Police arrived just after 10:30 p.m. and found the victim on the ground bleeding from his head, Fox said.

"He was laying down holding his face," Fox said.

After a brief struggle, police were able to subdue Aime, he said.

The victims told police they didn't know Aime and nor why he broke into their home, Fox said.

Both Aime and the victim were transported to the hospital for treatment of their injuries, Fox said.

