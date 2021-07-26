Mass. man charged with sexual assault at Sonny's Place

Jul. 26—SOMERS — State police said they arrested a Massachusetts man Saturday after a 13-year-old female reported that he touched her inappropriately at Sonny's Place in Somers.

The man, Daniel Perreault, 49, of Springfield, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a minor, and second-degree breach of peace.

According to state police, troopers responded to Sonny's Place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in response to the girl's report. The girl's 23-year-old cousin reported witnessing the incident.

When troopers spoke to Perreault, he appeared to be intoxicated, and said he didn't remember the incident.

Perreault was released on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court on Aug. 25.

For breaking news and happenings in North Central Connecticut, follow Matthew Knox on Twitter: @MatthewPKnoxJI, and Facebook: Matthew P. Knox JI.