Mass. man clocked driving 114-mph on I95 assaults cops, charged with DWI

Dec. 1—A Massachusetts man faces drunken driving and numerous other charges after state police say he was caught driving 114 mph down Interstate 95 in Portsmouth while intoxicated Tuesday.

State police responding to reports of a white SUV driving erratically on I-95 through Portsmouth at 9 a.m. Tuesday clocked the vehicle driving at 114 m.p.h. and pulled it over, officials said. Troopers determined the driver, identified as Craig Cooper, 51, of Amesbury, Mass., was intoxicated and when they brought him to Rockingham County jail he assaulted two corrections officers, police said.

Cooper was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless operation, driving with an open container and simple assault on a corrections officer.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in 10th Circuit Court Portsmouth District on Jan. 31, 2022.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com