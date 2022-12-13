Mass. man convicted in sexual assault of Enfield girl

Dec. 13—A Massachusetts man accepted a plea bargain last week in Hartford Superior Court and was convicted of two felonies in a December 2020 sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl in Enfield.

MOLESTATION

DEFENDANT: Miguel Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, Massachusetts

CONVICTIONS: Second-degree sexual assault, risk of injury to a child

SENTENCING: Scheduled Feb. 1 in Hartford Superior Court. Rivera faces up to five years in prison, but his lawyer can argue for a sentence as short as nine months.

Sentence will include 10 years of probation, with the possibility of another 10 years or more in prison if he violates release conditions.

Miguel Rivera, 49, of Holyoke, faces up to a five-year prison sentence when Judge David P. Gold sentences him, which is scheduled to occur Feb. 1, court records show.

Rivera's lawyer, Angel A. Lugo, will have the right to argue for a sentence as short as the nine-month mandatory minimum prison term for second-degree sexual assault, one of the crimes Rivera was convicted of in the plea deal.

His other conviction was for risk of injury to a child.

Rivera entered the plea bargain under the Alford Doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

Whatever prison term Rivera receives will be followed by 10 years of probation, with the possibility of another decade or more behind bars if he violates release conditions, court records show.

The sentence will also include a standing criminal protective order requiring Rivera to stay away from the girl, according to the records.

Rivera was found incompetent to stand trial twice in the last year before both sides agreed in September that he had been restored to legal competency and Judge Kevin Doyle found him competent, court records show.

Under state law, a defendant is competent to stand trial only if he can understand the proceedings against him and assist in his defense.

Efforts to restore a defendant to competency can include both psychiatric treatment and basic education in the legal system.

Despite the competency finding, Rivera is an inmate at the Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown, which specializes in "care and treatment for adult male offenders with significant mental health issues," according to its website.

He is being held on $200,000 bond and will get sentence credit for the time he has spent in custody since his arrest on Dec. 10, 2020, the day the girl reported that the sexual assault occurred.

Enfield Police Chief Alaric Fox said at the time that police had received a call about a 13-year-old girl who was at a local hospital reporting she had been sexually assaulted.

Enfield detectives went to the hospital and learned that the girl was "inappropriately touched by the accused," Fox said.

Rivera is not a family member but is known to the household, the chief said.

Fox said Rivera had told the girl he would kill her mother and siblings if she told anyone.

Rivera was originally charged only with fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child, in addition to a second-degree threatening charge.

Those charges indicate that he was then accused only of sexual contact with the girl short of intercourse.

The subsequent filing of the second-degree sexual assault charge indicates that authorities now believe Rivera engaged in an act state law defines as sexual intercourse with the girl.

