Mass. man facing drugged driving charge following Pelham crash

May 23—A Massachusetts man faces drugged driving and other charges after allegedly driving "all over the road" past three schools before rear-ending a Chevy Malibu early Monday, Pelham police said in a news release.

Around 8:52 a.m. Monday, a caller reported they were following a black 2008 Scion that was "all over the road," police said.

The caller told police they followed it through the school zone, claiming the driver's head was allegedly nodding "continuously" as the Scion drove north past Pelham's three schools on Marsh Road.

Cpl. Jaime Huertas found the Scion following a two-car crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and Old Bridge Street, police said.

According to Pelham police, the driver of the Scion, identified as Patrick Dorsey, 37, of Lowell, Mass., was driving south and allegedly rear-ended a 2011 Chevy Malibu that was stopped on Bridge Street at the Old Bridge Street intersection waiting for a traffic light to turn green.

The crash pushed the Malibu across the intersection, with the Scion coming to rest facing the wrong direction on the opposite shoulder of Bridge Street, also known as Route 38.

Pelham Fire Department EMS personnel evaluated both drivers and determined no one was injured, police said.

Cpl. Huertas observed indicators of impairment during his investigation, police said, and arrested Dorsey on charges of driving under the influence of drugs. He was charged with DUI, criminal mischief, and following too close.

Dorsey was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned at Salem District Court on June 6 at 8 a.m.