Mass. man facing DUI after Pelham crash

Jun. 2—PELHAM — A Roxbury, Massachusetts, man was arrested in Pelham early Monday for driving under the influence of drugs and other crimes resulting in a crash, according to Pelham police.

Pelham police and fire officials said they were called to the area of 71 Tallant Road for a reported accident at 9:50 a.m. Investigators said they found a 2004 Chevrolet pickup truck wedged between two telephone poles and a tree.

The driver, Bryanne Toney, was said to be driving east when he was unable to take a curve in the road. Police said Toney had minor injuries sand no other cars were involved.

Pelham police charged him with DUI, transporting drugs in a car, operating after suspension, criminal mischief and for driving an unregistered vehicle. He was given a court day of June 14 in Salem.