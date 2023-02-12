Mass. man facing DWI charge after allegedly driving wrong-way on I-93 in Salem

Feb. 12—A Massachusetts man is facing charges of driving while intoxicated after allegedly traveling the wrong way along Interstate 93 in Salem early Saturday, state police said.

Around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, state police received reports of a gray sedan traveling northbound in the southbound lanes on Interstate 93 in Salem.

State police were clearing from another crash in the Salem area at the time the initial reports were received, and Trooper Ryan Harkonen located the vehicle from the northbound side of I-93. He drove parallel to it providing periodic updates, allowing Trooper Riley LaCriox to position himself north of the vehicle's path in an attempt to stop it.

Trooper LaCroix conducted a rolling roadblock to slow oncoming southbound traffic, and as Trooper Harkonen monitored the vehicle from the northbound side, the vehicle came to a stop in the area of mile marker 6.4.

Trooper Harkonen stopped his cruiser, ran across the median, and was able to apprehend the driver from the car on foot, state police said.

The driver, identified by police as Wigberto Maldonado, 35, of Lawrence, Mass., was arrested on charges of reckless conduct, driving while intoxicated, and reckless driving.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Riley LaCroix at (603)223-4381 or Riley.J.LaCroix@dos.nh.gov.