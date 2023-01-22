Mass man facing DWI charges after driving wrong-way on I-93 in New Hampshire

A Massachusetts man is facing DWI charges after driving the wrong-way on I-93 in New Hampshire.

On January 21, 2023, around 9 p.m., NH State Police received reports of a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Interstate 393 in the city of Concord.

Troopers were able to locate the vehicle in the median, between exits 2 and 3.

The driver was identified as Hunter R, Dusio, 23 of Somerset Mass.

According to police, the driver seemed impaired and after conducting a roadside investigation, Dusio was arrested and charged with Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence, Reckless Conduct, and Reckless Operation.

Dusio was transported and later bailed and released on his own personal recognizance.

Dusio was also ordered to appear in the Concord District Court at a later date.

Anyone with further information regarding this case is asked to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov or (603)223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

