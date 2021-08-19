Mass. man jailed for attempted Salem mall drug sale

Aug. 19—SALEM, N.H. — A substantial drug arrest outside the Mall at Rockingham Park was resolved in court Thursday, when a Boston man took a plea deal that spared him some jail time.

Francisco Pena, now 28, was charged in 2018 with five varying drug charges, but in taking the deal this week admitted only to one, records show. He was sentenced Thursday to two to four years in New Hampshire State Prison for possession of a controlled drug.

According to an affidavit written by Salem police Det. Robert Kirley, the department worked with a confidential informant to conduct a controlled purchase of heroin/fentanyl on Dec. 20, 2018.

At the time, police said the informant had met with a dealer known as a "Papi" or one of his associates approximately 70 times to buy large quantities of heroin.

Police said they listened in as "Papi" agreed to meet the informant with 20 "sticks" of heroin, about 10 grams each. A team of five detectives and another officer were in the area where the drug deal was planned for.

Police say "Papi" called the informant, who was actually at the Police Department, to say his "guy" would be arriving at the mall in a gold Honda Accord with Massachusetts license plates in just a few minutes.

Police say they watched the car described pull up with Pena behind the wheel.

Kirley wrote in his report that, "In plain view, I observed a large clear plastic bag in Pena's front right sweatshirt pocket. The bag was so large that it created an obvious protrusion from his pocket."

He describes "several more baseball size plastic bags containing an off-white powdery substance that, based on my training and experience as a police officer, I immediately recognized as the controlled narcotic heroin/fentanyl."

He reported four bags, each carrying approximately 50 grams of the substance, two smaller baggies with about 10 grams of heroin/fentanyl, and one more with about 5 grams of pure white powdery substance.

Story continues

In total, police said more than 200 grams of heroin/fentanyl were seized and 5 grams of cocaine.

While incarcerated, Pena will be screened for drug and alcohol treatment needs, a judge ruled.

The Department of Corrections was also given the authority to award Pena earned time reductions against the minimum and maximum sentences for successful completion of programming.