Mass. man played the same lottery numbers for 40 years. He just won a Megabucks jackpot prize

Patience is a virtue. That age-old saying undoubtedly epitomizes a Massachusetts man’s winning lottery story.

Fredric Norian, of Bridgewater, recently claimed a $1.74 million jackpot prize that was at stake in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Megabucks drawing that took place on Dec. 18, 2024.

Norian told the Lottery that he and his wife have been playing the same numbers in multiple draw games for 40 years. They’ve selected an entirely new set of numbers to play moving forward now that they’ve finally won.

The Lottery said that Norian chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $1,228,365. He and his wife plan to use some of the winnings to make renovations to their kitchen.

Norian purchased the ticket at the Roche Bros. Supermarket at Campus Plaza on Route 18 in Bridgewater. The store received a $17,400 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Norian’s victory marks the first Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned in November to bring more value to players, with better odds of winning, a higher average jackpot, and double the winnings for all non-jackpot prize tiers.

Monday drawings were added to the traditional lineup of Wednesday and Saturday drawings and the price of a ticket went from $1 to $2.

