Mass. man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in face at Vermont hotel

A Massachusetts man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the face at a hotel in Vermont, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at a Comfort Inn in White River Junction on the morning of Oct. 6 found Michael Lamont, of Lowell, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Hartford, Vermont, Police Department.

Lamont was rushed to Dartmouth Health Center for the treatment of serious injuries. There was no immediate word on his condition.

He was staying at the hotel for a business trip when he was shot outside of his room in a random attack, the Lowell Sun reported.

Nathan Fuller was arrested in connection with the shooting and arraigned Monday in Windsor Superior Court on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.

Fuller is currently being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hartford police at 802-295-9425.

An investigation remains ongoing.

