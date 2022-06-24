Mass. man who took Molotov cocktails to Floyd protest sentenced

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who took three Molotov cocktails to a demonstration to protest the killing of George Floyd, and who shouted “kill the police,” has avoided any additional prison time.

Vincent Eovacious, 20, of Worcester, was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to time served — the three days he has already spent behind bars — and three years of probation, according to federal prosecutors, who had sought a 13-month prison term.

Eovacious was among the crowds that gathered in Worcester on the night of June 1, 2020, to protest the killing a week earlier of Floyd by police in Minneapolis, prosecutors said.

A crowd blocked traffic and began throwing rocks, bottles and other objects at police, who gathered into a defensive line. Officers spotted Eovacious, dressed in a trench coat and carrying a satchel, on the roof of a one-story building and screaming “kill the police,” according to the prosecution.

He was then seen removing a white rag and bottle containing a yellowish liquid from the satchel and attempting to insert the rag into the bottle, authorities said. When police shined flashlights on him, he moved away from the edge of the rooftop but was later spotted on the streets.

He was stopped, and police searched the satchel and found three bottles filled with gasoline, five rags and two lighters, prosecutors said. A half-full gas can and more rags were found in his vehicle. Eovacious said he was “with the anarchist group” and was “waiting for an opportunity,” prosecutors said.

“During what should have been a peaceful demonstration, Mr. Eovacious sought to incite violence by bringing dangerous Molotov cocktails with him and threatening to kill police officers,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said. “Protesting injustice is legal. Violence, destruction and threats are not.”

Eovacious pleaded guilty in September to civil disorder and possession of an unregistered firearm.

