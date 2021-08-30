Mass. man traveled to NH for sex with teen; gets 33 months instead

Aug. 30—Massachusetts resident Keith Colantonio will spend 33 months in federal prison for attempting to have a sexual relationship with a teenage girl, federal prosecutors said.

Colantonio, 39, of Milford, Mass., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord. Authorities said he had sexually charged online conversations with someone he believed was a 14-year-old girl. The girl was actually police.

He was arrested in 2019 when he drove to Nashua to meet the person he had been communicating with.