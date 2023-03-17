Mass media reveal Kremlin's plans to re-elect Putin for fifth time

Vladimir Putin's administration has formulated preliminary "ideological guidelines" for the 2024 presidential campaign, according to which the current Russian leader will be positioned as a "guardian of traditional values".

Source: Meduza, a Russian Latvian-based news outlet, citing sources

Quote: "According to the presidential administration, in the next election, Vladimir Putin will be positioned primarily as a ‘keeper of traditional values’. In addition, Kremlin ideologists intend to rely on the rhetoric of Russia's ‘moral superiority’ over other countries."

Details: A source close to the Kremlin noted that the "conservative isolationist ideology" for the new presidential campaign "began to be implemented" before the full-scale invasion began at the end of 2021.

At the time, the Kremlin argued that the topic of "anti-Western conservatism" should gradually replace the promotion of the ideas of the "Russian world" in the rhetoric of officials and propagandists. The voters were supposed to be sold on the image of Russia as a "state within itself" that preserves traditions and interacts relatively little with the outside world.

Now these developments have been adjusted: the theme of the "Russian world", to which many countries of the former USSR allegedly belong, should become part of the concept of a "state within itself".

Sources say that one of the ideological foundations of the campaign will be the developments of the "DNA of Russia" project. The Kremlin's political bloc is working on this project, which is designed to study the "Russian world-view", together with the Znanie (Knowledge) educational society.

The project organisers do not clearly explain what the "Russian worldview" is. The news outlet assumes, based on the statements of ideologues, that these are certain "value constants" that have been "inherent" in Russia throughout its history. Among these "constants" are "community, a sense of duty and purpose, existential stability, and the priority of the intangible over the mercantile".

Story continues

At a closed seminar discussing the presidential campaign, it was also determined that Putin should surpass his own results in 2018, when he received 76.69% of the vote with a turnout of 67.54% (in the 2012 election, these figures were 63.6% of the vote with a turnout of 65.34%).

Background:

Putin became the first person of state in 1999, when Boris Yeltsin appointed him as acting president of the Russian Federation. Putin took over as head of state permanently in March 2000. He was re-elected in 2004, 2012, and 2018.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!