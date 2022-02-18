Mass murder expert takes stand to rebut Scott Kologi insanity claim in family massacre

FREEHOLD - He tries to limit his practice to mass murder, serial murder and assassination.

That’s what Dr. Park Dietz, a nationally renowned forensic psychiatrist from California, told a jury that will decide the guilt or innocence of Scott Kologi, the Long Branch man on trial for fatally shooting his mother, father, sister and surrogate grandmother on New Year’s Eve 2017, when he was 16.

After Maureen Santina, a licensed psychologist, spent portions of three days on the witness stand testifying for the defense that Kologi was in a psychotic state and couldn’t understand the nature and wrongfulness of what he was doing when he shot his family members in their Long Branch home, prosecutors on Thursday called Dietz as a rebuttal witness to dispute Kologi’s insanity claim.

Dietz took the stand after Kologi, now 20, told state Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux he would not testify in his own defense, and the defense rested its case.

Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Park Dietz testifies at the Scott Kologi murder trial

Dietz is known for days on the witness stand in the cases he testifies in. Taking the stand shortly before 3 p.m., most of his testimony involved his credentials.

His curriculum vitae as of July 15 was 104 pages, he told the jury. His going rate is $1,200 an hour, but government cases, including this one, get a discounted rate of $800 an hour because it involves the public’s money, Dietz testified.

Dietz told the jury he’s been qualified as an expert in forensic psychology throughout the country and testified in 100 to 200 trials, the first notable one being in 1982 at the trial of John Hinckley in the assassination attempt on President Ronald Reagan.

“Were you involved in the prosecution of Jeffrey Dahmer?" Caitlin Sidley, an assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, asked him.

“Yes," Dietz replied.

Sidley went on to mention some of the cases of notorious killers Deitz has been involved with over the years, including “Unabomber" Theodore Kaczynski, the Menendez brothers, and Elizabeth Broderick.

“Were you involved in the Boston Marathon bombings?" Sidley asked him.

“I was involved for the U.S. Attorney’s Office as a rebuttal expert," he said.

“What about the O.J. Simpson trial?" she asked the witness.

“I was approached by the defense in the criminal case and I turned it down and was later hired by plaintiffs suing O.J. Simpson for the murders," Dietz replied.

“I’ve probably been involved in just about every criminal case there is, although it’s been a very long time since I’ve done very minor crimes," Dietz said of his practice performing psychiatric evaluations of people charged with crimes. “I’ve increasingly limited my criminal practice to mass murder, serial murder and assassination."

Richard Lomurro, one of the defense attorneys representing Kologi, challenged Dietz, pointing out he had been slated to testify in December in a different kind of case.

“It was not a murder case," Dietz conceded, proceeding to say it was a sex-trafficking case.

Lomurro revealed the trial was that of Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite recently convicted of sex trafficking in conjunction with boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, who committed suicide while in jail in 2018.

Dietz explained that although he never did testify at that trial, he was working on behalf of Maxwell’s defense.

"They hired me in that case to profile Jeffrey Epstein," he said.

Lomurro and Sidley both questioned Dietz about a mistake he admitted making when testifying in the 2002 trial of Andrea Yates, the Texas woman who drowned her five children in a bathtub. Her conviction was overturned after it was learned that Dietz erroneously testified that Yates’ actions mirrored those previously portrayed on an episode of the popular television crime drama “Law and Order."

Dietz, who said he testified that Yates killed her children because she was mentally ill, told Kologi’s jury that he tried to correct his mistake after he was contacted by the show’s writers, who told him there was no such episode. Dietz said he offered to return to offer more testimony to correct the record, but prosecutors told him there was no need to.

Lomurro, during his questioning of Dietz, presented clips of television shows and interviews Dietz has appeared on, including one in which he talked about how news stories should not lead with a “body count."

Succeeding clips showed Dietz talking about cases of serial killings and included a portion of an HBO documentary in which the psychiatrist interviewed New Jersey serial killer Richard “The Iceman" Kuklinski.

Dietz said the “Iceman" documentary was purely an entertainment production, and he told the producers that Kuklinksi lied to him throughout the interview, but HBO chose to air it anyway.

In another television production, Dietz said he took a serial killer to a field in the hopes that he would lead him to the location of more bodies, to bring closure to the victims’ families, but the effort didn’t succeed, he said.

Dietz said he was hired by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office in April 2018 to evaluate Kologi and turned in a 264-page report on the evaluation in October. He will be back on the witness stand Friday to testify about his evaluation and findings.

