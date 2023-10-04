Mass., NH police searching for suspects wanted in armed carjacking, 2 other attempted carjackings

Police in Massachusetts and New Hampshire are searching for a pair of suspects wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and at least two other attempted carjackings on Tuesday night, officials said.

Haverhill police reported that officers were chasing after a white Kia on the westbound side of Route 97 but the pursuit was called off when the vehicle crossed into Salem, New Hampshire, just after 10 p.m., according to the Salem Police Department.

Moments after learning of the chase, Salem police said they received reports of two attempted carjackings involving a man and woman armed with a rifle in the area of Main Street. In both cases, the victims managed to escape with their vehicles.

A third carjacking was then reported at the intersection of Main Street and Geremonty Drive, where a young woman was blocked by a white Kia and forced out of her car, according to Salem police. The car was stolen, but the woman wasn’t injured in the incident.

In a statement, Salem police said, “The suspects abandoned a white Kia sedan in the middle of the Main Street intersection. The Kia had the same Massachusetts registration as the vehicle being pursued by Haverhill police moments earlier.”

Investigators said the stolen vehicle is a 2009 black Toyota Camry with a New Hampshire tag 2260113. The Camry also has a Central Catholic High School and WPI sticker on the rear windshield.

One of the suspected carjackers was identified as 35-year-old Nathan Saben, of Haverhill. Police described him as 6 feet, 1 inch tall, about 220 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes, and tattoos on the right side of his neck and both forearms.

All of the victims told investigators that the suspects were armed with a weapon similar to an AR-15-type rifle.

Law enforcement agencies in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts are actively searching for the stolen vehicle and Saben.

“Saben should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone coming into contact with the stolen vehicle or Saben is asked to not approach but to contact 911,” police warned.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Salem Police Detective James Carlin.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW