Mass objections to 24/7 gambling centre plans

A council has received more than 500 objection letters after revealing plans to create a 24/7 gambling centre in a Surrey town.

The plans submitted to Spelthorne Borough Council would involve repurposing a former Barclays bank site in Church Road, Ashford.

The centre would be open every day except for Christmas Day.

Noise issues, potential anti-social behaviour and encouraging gambling addiction were raised as concerns.

So far, there have been six letters in support of the centre.

One objection letter read: “We do not want this kind of business in Ashford."

The letter said the centre would "bring undesirable people to the area" and "cause noise issues in the neighbourhood with customers arriving and leaving at all hours.”

Another raised concerns about gambling addiction and read: “This is not appropriate for Ashford high street. Problem gambling is a recognised disease and opening this venue will encourage more problem gamblers.”

The council has been urged to "consider the residents" before granting the application.

The plans for the four-storey building were submitted to the authority by Colneside Building Design Consultancy, which wants to change the use of the ground and basement floors.

The upper floors are residential and there are no plans to change the exterior of the building.

The application stated the centre would employ up to eight people and access would be "managed by door supervisors".

A consultation on the plans is running until 30 October.

