Mass panic at Wellington mall after sound of teen's fireworks mistaken for gunfire

WELLINGTON — Sheriff's deputies swarmed the Mall at Wellington Green in response to a possible shooting Saturday evening, only to find a 15-year-old boy who had lit fireworks in the men's restroom.

Mistaken for gunfire, the sound caused "mass panic," a spokesperson for The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday. Several mall-goers began calling 911 at 5 p.m., and officials closed the mall for more than three hours while members of the county bomb squad investigated.

Deputies booked the teen, whom they have not named, into the Juvenile Assessment Center. He faces one count of felony criminal mischief, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

