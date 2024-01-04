Mass. payroll database: These were the highest-paid state employees in 2023

Massachusetts’ statewide payroll climbed again in 2023, with many of the top earners hailing from the University of Massachusetts education system.

In 2022, the statewide payroll total checked in at $8.95 billion. It climbed to $9.33 billion in 2023, marking a 4.24% increase.

Francisco Martin, the head coach of UMass Men’s Basketball, overtook UMass Chancellor Michael Collins, as highest paid state employee in 2023. Collins had been the Bay State’s top earner since 2017.

Martin checked in with a salary of $1.66 million in 2023, followed by Collins at $1.41 million, and Terence Flotte, provost, dean, and executive deputy chancellor of UMass Chan Medical School collected $1.14 million.

In addition to Martin, Collins, and Flotte, UMass accounted for all of the top 10 earners in the state.

Top 10 highest-paid workers (total pay) in 2023:

$1.66 million: Francisco Martin, UMass Head Basketball Coach:

$1.41 million: Michael Collins, Umass Chancellor

$1.14 million: Terence Flotte, UMass Medical School Exec Dep Chancellor Provost & Dean

$853,500: Partha Chakrabati, UMass Medical School, Exec VC Innovation and Business Development

$831,064: Donald Brown, UMass Head Football Coach

$802,447: Martin Meehan, UMass President

$720,345: Kumble Subbaswamy, UMass Int Sr VP Academic & Student Affairs

$651,195: Ryan Bamford, UMass Athletic Director

$640,584: John Lindstedt, Umass Medical School Exec VC, Admin & Finance

$628,296: Kenneth Rock, UMass Medical School Chairman of Department

Collectively, the University of Massachusetts education system had the largest payroll by agency, followed by the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority.

Top payrolls by agency (total pay):

$1,505,460,940: University of Massachusetts system

$705,952,097: MBTA

$606.105,555: Mass. Trial Court

$437,166,605: Mass. Department of Correction

$428,173,219: Mass. State Police

Law enforcement officials ranked among the state’s top overtime earners in 2023.

Top 5 overtime earners:

$251,014: Lt. Shawn Riley, Mass. State Police ($430,796 total pay)

$238,408: Sgt. Michale Fiore, c ($395,000 total pay)

$234,115: Sgt Neil Calnan, Mass. State Police ($292,131 total pay)

$232,444: Sgt. Joseph Sacco, MBTA Transit Police ($387,816 total pay)

$223,440: Lt. Christoper Dumon, Lt. Christoper Dumon ($425,259 total pay)

There were also a dozen state employees who earned at least $200,000 in overtime pay, while 260 others raked in $100,000 or more in overtime.

Top overtime:

$200,000+: 12 employees

$100,000+: 260 employees

$90,000+: 118 employees

$80,000+: 177 employees

$79,000+: 274 employees

$60,000+: 452 employees

$50,000+: 787 employees

