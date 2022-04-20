Mass Pike shutdown in Western Mass after heavy police chase

State Police say that Mass Pike both Westbound and Eastbound has been shut down after a police pursuit that ended in Western Massachusetts.

According to police, the pursuit stopped on I-90 westbound just before Exit 3 in Stockbridge around 8:30 Wednesday morning.

State troopers are working on removing the suspect from the vehicle after he spun out just before the New York border, police said.

Mass State Police said negotiators are heading to the scene to attempt to persuade the suspect to surrender peacefully.

No further information was released.

UPDATE - MSP negotiators en route to attempt to persuade suspect to surrender peacefully. Image downlinked to our Watch Center by our Air Wing shows scene on Turnpike. https://t.co/z51fbWfcV1 pic.twitter.com/JVNA7GtOm6 — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 20, 2022

I-90 WB and EB is currently closed in both directions near MM 3 near #Lee #Weststockbridge due to police activity. Seek alt. route in the area. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 20, 2022





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

