Mass. POST Commission releases police discipline database; 46 Worcester officers included

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission on Tuesday morning released a database containing 3,413 disciplinary records involving law enforcement officers from across the state dating to December 1984, including 71 records involving 46 current or former Worcester police officers.

The earliest reported incident involving a Worcester police officer dates to 1993.

The database does not include officers who resigned or retired in good standing. It is current through Jan. 31, 2023, and will be updated regularly, the commission said.

"Over the past year, law enforcement agencies submitted disciplinary records and POST staff has worked carefully to validate these officer records for publishing. We know that releasing this information furthers police accountability and is a matter of great public interest," commission Executive Director Enrique Zuniga said in a statement.

The database contains summaries of sustained allegations and the discipline imposed on active police officers, and those who resigned or retired to avoid discipline.

It does not reflect complaints that were unfounded or not sustained.

The misconduct records include reports alleging bias on the basis of race, ethnicity, sex, gender identity or sexual orientation; complaints regarding excessive use of force; actions that resulted in serious bodily injury or death, including officer-involved shootings; truthfulness or professional integrity; criminal misconduct; and lack of professionalism or conduct unbecoming an officer.

The agencies with the most disciplinary records are the state police (493 records), the Springfield police (417) and the Boston police (373).

