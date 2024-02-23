Mass. presidential primary is part of Super Tuesday - what you need to know about voting

It will be a Super Tuesday for Greater Gardner voters on March 5.

Massachusetts will be among the several states to hold their primaries or caucuses in the 2024 presidential election on that day. Other states holding their primary elections on March 5 include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

In addition to regular polling hours on Super Tuesday, this will be the first presidential primary election in Massachusetts where early voting is permitted.

Election information provided by the Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin can be found through the office website.Here's what you need to know to be sure your ballot gets counted.

The presidential primary election will take place on Tuesday, March 5. Early voting will take place from Feb. 24 - March 1.

Gardner

Voting in Gardner will follow its traditional voting guidelines, in which voters will be asked to cast their ballot at their assigned polling location.

Ward 1, Precinct A & B: Elk’s Home, 31 Park Street

Ward 2, Precinct A & B: Levi Heywood Memorial Library, 55 W. Lynde Street

Ward 3, Precinct A & B: City Hall, Perry Auditorium, 95 Pleasant Street

Ward 4, Precinct A & B: Gardner Police Headquarters, 200 Main Street

Ward 5, Precinct A & B Polish American Club, 171 Kendall Pond Rd. W

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

In-person early voting will also be available for the March 5 presidential primary.

Voting will take place at Perry Auditorium in City Hall on the following dates:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Ashburnham

In-person early voting in the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary election on March 5 will take place at Town Hall Saturday, Feb. 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 am., and Thursday and Friday, Feb. 28 and Feb. 29, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Ballots can also be dropped off at the Town Clerk's office during normal business hours. Once you ballot has been cast by mail or in person, you may not vote at the polls.

The deadline to register for a mail application is Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Voting on March 5 will take place at JR Briggs gymnasium.

Hubbardston

Voting in the presidential primary will take place at the Hubbardston Center School Gymnasium between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Early voting will take place in the Town Clerk's Office at 7 Main St. during the following hours:

Saturday, Feb. 24, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

All early voter ballots will be counted during the regular polling hour on Tuesday, March 5 from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Phillipston

In-person early voting for the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary will take place at the Town Hall at 50 On the Common during the following hours:

Sunday, Feb. 24, 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Residents will cast their ballots in the election at the Town Hall, and polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Templeton

Templeton residents will participate in the Super Tuesday Presidential Primary by casting their ballots in the gymnasium at Narragansett Regional High School at 464 Baldwinville Road between 7:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Templeton voters can vote early in person at Town Hall, 160 Patriots Rd. E. in Room 7 during the hours listed:

Saturday, Feb. 24, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Applications for a mail-in ballot can be found on the Secretary of the Commonwealth's website. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked no later than 5:00 p.m. on Feb. 27.

Westminster

In-person early voting for the March Presidential Primary will be available to all MA registered voters.

Ballots may be cast in person at the Westminster Town Hall on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm., and also Monday through Thursday, Feb. 26 - 29, during the Town Clerk's regular business hours, which are Monday 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., and Tuesday through Thursday. 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Town Hall is now closed on Fridays.

Once a ballot has been accepted, that person may not vote at the polls.

Ballots can also be dropped off in the white, secure drop box located to the left of the front doors of Town Hall. This is available 24/7. Residents may also deliver their ballot to the Town Clerk during normal business hours.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Residents in all town precincts voting on Super Tuesday will cast their ballots at the Westminster Community/Senior Center from 7:00 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winchendon

The three precincts in Winchendon will vote on Super Tuesday at the Senior Center, 52 Murdock Ave. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Early voting in the Toy Town will begin on Saturday, Feb. 24 on the Town Hall second floor from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., then on Monday, Feb 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., then Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Thursday, Feb. 29, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Gardner News: Super Tuesday Presidential Primary voting in greater Gardner